Porsche announces new petrol SUV to sit alongside the Macan EV

Porsche is developing a new SUV – powered by combustion and hybrid engines – as its electric-only Macan ambitions stall.

The sports luxury car manufacturer launched the Macan Electric last year, and delivered 18,274 zero-emissions SUVs in the final few months of the year. But in some markets – including the UK – sales of the long-standing petrol and hybrid versions will continue until production ceases within a couple of years.

Afterwards, Porsche will stick to its plan to sell the Macan purely as an electric SUV. But that leaves a gap in the brand’s line-up for a mid-sized SUV running combustion engines, and today Porsche CEO Oliver Blume announced a new model to fill that hole.

“We will be developing an SUV, a typical Porsche SUV,” Blume said. “The first drawings and concepts are being developed and they’re being enthusiastically received.”

“Of course it will cost us money, but for the future it gives us extra flexibility,” he added.

This SUV will not use the Macan badge and will be positioned as an “independent model line” with a “new design”, although one true to Porsche’s sporty character.

With shared parts and scale critical in the car industry, the new Porsche SUV will tap into Volkswagen Group architectures. It can still be a true Porsche “working with synergies that we have from other models,” said Blume, who is also CEO of the VW Group.