AI means your car can now detect a fault… before it happens

Yes you read that right. New tech has been developed using artificial intelligence (AI) meaning your car can detect a fault before it even occurs, giving the driver a nudge to take it to the garage in order to get it checked out before something serious develops.

The latest Porsche Macan benefits from new software called ‘AI Preventative Anomaly Detection’ which essentially sends real-time car diagnostics data to the cloud. This is then analysed by artificial intelligence to pick out anomalies in the battery system, which could potentially lead to a problem developing down the line.

Irregularities can be pinpointed to individual cells of the battery, with shifts in capacity or a change in the balancing characteristics potentially pointing to a looming issue.

Once the data has been scrutinised and if a potential problem is suspected, the owner will be notified on their ‘My Porsche’ app, and advised to take their car in to be inspected in their local Porsche centre.

Speaking to Auto Express, Porsche’s head of data-driven quality, Nora Lobenstein, explained how this type of technology could become revolutionary because “up until now, [manufacturers] have been reactionary to problems. With this preventative concept, we can detect a problem, even if for the customer it’s not possible.”

“It’s really interesting what we learn from all of this,” Lobenstein continued, “especially in how high-voltage cells and battery systems behave. It’s not something that we could monitor before.”

Of course, as is always the case when ‘AI’ and ‘collecting data’ are mentioned, questions arise surrounding information security. However, Porsche was keen to reassure us that only car-related information is collected – no personal, nor locatory data is sent out – and customers can opt out at any time.

While this AI tech is only available in the Macan for now, it could eventually come to the Taycan – this already benefits from non-AI-assisted monitoring – as well as future electric Porsche models, including the forthcoming electric Porsche 718 sports car. Lobenstein also hinted it could come to ICE Porsche cars, such as the 911, but said “for now, we are concentrating on high-voltage battery technology”.

