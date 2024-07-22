Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Cadillac Sollei Concept harks back to glamorous ‘50s land yacht cabriolets

Large and luxurious four-seat convertibles were once at the heart of Cadillac’s eccentric image, something this new concept might just recreate

by: Jordan Katsianis
22 Jul 2024
Cadillac Sollei concept - front static 10

In the quest to compete at the very top of the luxury car market, lots of high-end manufacturers have started to pay more and more attention to the extraordinary world of bespoke commissions and one-off models. Cadillac is one of those brands, and it’s now come up with the not-quite-a-concept Sollei Concept, which it says represents the very pinnacle of its new bespoke program. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Cadillac Sollei has been designed with a clear reference to Cadillac’s ostentatious and glamorous four-seat convertibles of the 1950s and ‘60s. It references these classic land yachts through its imposing scale and proportions, and by putting ultimate luxury at the very centre of its focus. 

In order to create the concept car, Cadillac has borrowed many elements from the $400,000 Celestiq, the brand’s all-electric flagship that’s already gathered a lengthy waiting list. As a result, the two will probably share the same Ultium platform, powered by two electric motors and a 111kWh battery between them. 

From there, though, the Sollei has been given a brand new body, with two massive doors and an opulent open cabin. The nose is very similar to the Cellestiq’s, but from the A-pillar back, the more traditional open-top silhouette takes over from the fastback roofline, giving the Sollei a much more classical appearance. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The rear end is completely new for Cadillac, and features a thin light bar stretching across the boot lid, sitting above the illuminated risers that frame the rear bumper below. Curious production-relevant design elements, such as the illuminated side repeaters and reflectors on the lower bumper also suggest this could yet be built and sold in extremely limited numbers – if there’s demand. 

The cabin takes almost all of its references from the Celestiq, including its pillar-to-pillar 55-inch display screen and wide central tunnel. The overall design, despite being minimalist in terms of physical controls, has a very opulent art-deco theme, and comes with intricate wooden veneer work across the doors, seats and centre console, as well as solid milled aluminium and even a mushroom-based bio-fabric. 

While Cadillac has not said the Sollei will go into production, its ambitions to become a brand that once again operates at the very top level of luxury motoring, like a Rolls-Royce or Bentley, suggest that this is not out of the question. Just don’t expect to see one in the supermarket car park. 

Would you like to see the Cadillac Sollei Concept go into production? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

“I’d be surprised if Cadillac manages to make an impact in the UK”
Opinion - Cadillac
Opinion

“I’d be surprised if Cadillac manages to make an impact in the UK”

Editor Paul Barker is curious as to why Cadillac has decided to try and crack the UK market once again
5 Jun 2024
New Cadillac Optiq EV to spearhead UK relaunch by end of 2024
Cadillac Optiq - front
News

New Cadillac Optiq EV to spearhead UK relaunch by end of 2024

America’s premium brand is coming back to the UK with an all-electric headline
29 May 2024
Cadillac coming to the UK with two EVs by end of 2024
Cadillac Badge
News

Cadillac coming to the UK with two EVs by end of 2024

Iconic American brand Cadillac to return to the UK complete with right-hand drive EVs and a particular American flair
29 May 2024
New Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed concept previews ultra-exclusive Mythos series cars
Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed concept front 3/4
News

New Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed concept previews ultra-exclusive Mythos series cars

A production version of the PureSpeed two-seat speedster will be unveiled next year as the first car in the new Mythos series, and only 250 examples w…
22 May 2024

Most Popular

New Kia Sportage facelift caught on camera at the Nurburgring
Kia Sportage facelift spyshot 1
News

New Kia Sportage facelift caught on camera at the Nurburgring

Kia’s big-selling mid-size SUV is about to get a makeover for 2025
19 Jul 2024
New Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift review: updates are a step in the right direction
Volkswagen Golf facelift 2024 UK - front
Road tests

New Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift review: updates are a step in the right direction

The Volkswagen Golf has been updated to keep it competitive against the likes of the Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic
19 Jul 2024
New Kia Picanto 2024 facelift review: classy small car keeps big car appeal
Kia Picanto facelift UK - front
Road tests

New Kia Picanto 2024 facelift review: classy small car keeps big car appeal

Kia's revised Picanto city car remains a grown-up choice with plenty of appeal for buyers
19 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content