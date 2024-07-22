Cadillac Sollei Concept harks back to glamorous ‘50s land yacht cabriolets

In the quest to compete at the very top of the luxury car market, lots of high-end manufacturers have started to pay more and more attention to the extraordinary world of bespoke commissions and one-off models. Cadillac is one of those brands, and it’s now come up with the not-quite-a-concept Sollei Concept, which it says represents the very pinnacle of its new bespoke program.

The Cadillac Sollei has been designed with a clear reference to Cadillac’s ostentatious and glamorous four-seat convertibles of the 1950s and ‘60s. It references these classic land yachts through its imposing scale and proportions, and by putting ultimate luxury at the very centre of its focus.

In order to create the concept car, Cadillac has borrowed many elements from the $400,000 Celestiq, the brand’s all-electric flagship that’s already gathered a lengthy waiting list. As a result, the two will probably share the same Ultium platform, powered by two electric motors and a 111kWh battery between them.

From there, though, the Sollei has been given a brand new body, with two massive doors and an opulent open cabin. The nose is very similar to the Cellestiq’s, but from the A-pillar back, the more traditional open-top silhouette takes over from the fastback roofline, giving the Sollei a much more classical appearance.