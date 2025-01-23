New 615bhp Cadillac Lyriq-V electric SUV wants to show the BMW iX who’s boss

Meet the new Cadillac Lyriq-V, the quickest Caddy to ever take to the streets, and the high-performance version of the luxury electric SUV that the US brand will use to re-introduce itself to the UK later this year.

This is also the first pure-electric model in Cadillac’s V-Series line-up, which until now has been focused on creating gas-guzzing sports saloons to rival the likes of the BMW M3 and M5, and also featured a 682bhp version of the colossal Escalade SUV.

With Cadillac only planning to sell electric cars over here, the Lyriq-V does without a supercharged V8 and instead features a dual-motor powertrain that produces 615bhp, 880Nm of torque and all-wheel drive – very similar to what’s on offer from the BMW iX M60.

It also weighs more than 2.7 tonnes without anyone on board, yet Cadillac reckons the Lyriq-V will still sprint from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds when launch control and the car’s unique Velocity Max mode are engaged. Meanwhile, its massive 102kWh battery is good for up to 285 miles on a charge, according to the brand.

As well as piling on more power, Cadillac has fitted the Lyriq-V with a set of Brembo performance and fade-resistant brakes at the front. The suspension has also been lowered and specifically tuned, plus the steering ratio is quicker too.