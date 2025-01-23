Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New 615bhp Cadillac Lyriq-V electric SUV wants to show the BMW iX who’s boss

The Lyriq-V can sprint from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds, making it the quickest Cadillac ever produced

By:Ellis Hyde
23 Jan 2025
2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V - front 3/4 studio15

Meet the new Cadillac Lyriq-V, the quickest Caddy to ever take to the streets, and the high-performance version of the luxury electric SUV that the US brand will use to re-introduce itself to the UK later this year.

This is also the first pure-electric model in Cadillac’s V-Series line-up, which until now has been focused on creating gas-guzzing sports saloons to rival the likes of the BMW M3 and M5, and also featured a 682bhp version of the colossal Escalade SUV. 

With Cadillac only planning to sell electric cars over here, the Lyriq-V does without a supercharged V8 and instead features a dual-motor powertrain that produces 615bhp, 880Nm of torque and all-wheel drive – very similar to what’s on offer from the BMW iX M60. 

It also weighs more than 2.7 tonnes without anyone on board, yet Cadillac reckons the Lyriq-V will still sprint from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds when launch control and the car’s unique Velocity Max mode are engaged. Meanwhile, its massive 102kWh battery is good for up to 285 miles on a charge, according to the brand.

As well as piling on more power, Cadillac has fitted the Lyriq-V with a set of Brembo performance and fade-resistant brakes at the front. The suspension has also been lowered and specifically tuned, plus the steering ratio is quicker too.

Then there’s Competitive mode, which adjusts the traction management to increase agility, and a customisable V-Mode that can be activated via a dedicated button on the steering wheel or through the 33-inch touchscreen display on the dashboard. The Lyriq-V also provides a synthesised ‘multi-layered’ soundtrack to enhance the driving experience. 

Dave Stutzman, chief engineer on the Lyriq-V, said: “With the combination of its rigid body structure and lower center of gravity, our team was able to improve the suspension to achieve the right level of precision and isolation, adding to its outstanding canyon-carving abilities.”

Visual changes for the Lyriq-V are limited to a new front bumper and side skirts, more body-coloured trim, lots of V-Series badges and a set of 22-inch rims. There’s an option for carbon fibre exterior trim too, for an even more sporty look, plus an exclusive Magnus Metal Frost paint finish.

The regular Cadillac Lyriq is due to go on sale in the UK at some point this year, with prices starting from £75,000. We expect the Lyriq-V will come here in time as well to take on the most potent versions of the BMW iX, Mercedes EQE and Polestar 3.

Are you a fan of the Cadillac Lyriq-V? Let us know in the comments below...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content