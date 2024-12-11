New Cadillac Lyriq UK pricing leaked online, and it’ll be more expensive than a BMW iX

It doesn’t look like Cadillac will be returning to the UK market before the end of the year as originally promised. However pricing for its large electric SUV and rival to the BMW iX, the Lyriq, has surfaced online, suggesting the brand is still preparing an offensive against Europe’s premium brands.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Already available to order in a handful of European countries, the Cadillac Lyriq is expected to start from £75,000 when it comes to the UK. That would make it more expensive than the soon-to-be-updated BMW iX, which is currently available from £70,985.

The Polestar 3 is also available for less (£69,900), as is the Porsche Macan Electric (£68,500). The rival closest in price to the Lyriq is the Mercedes EQE SUV, which starts from £75,495.

The five-metre long Lyriq will be offered with one powertrain, which consists of a huge 102kWh battery and two electric motors that deliver 520bhp, all-wheel drive and a 0-62mph time of 5.3 seconds. Cadillac claims the Lyriq can cover up to 329 miles on a full battery, and drivers can add 124 miles worth of juice in 15 minutes if they use an ultra-rapid charger capable of hitting 190kW or faster.

Two specifications will be available, Sport and Luxury, apparently both for the same price. Every Lyriq will come with a curved 33-inch OLED screen that wraps around the driver, heated steering wheel, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, three-zone climate control, surround-view camera system and numerous advanced driver assistance systems.

A key difference between the two specifications is the grille pattern, plus Luxury-spec models have silver 21-inch wheels while Sport cars get dark satin rims and some darker exterior accents. Exactly when UK pricing and specifications for the Lyriq will be formally announced is unclear at the moment.

We also don’t know yet when the Cadillac Optiq – the brand’s mid-size electric SUV and Audi Q6 e-tron fighter – will go on sale in mainland Europe or the UK, but it is destined for our shores, too.

As we understand, Cadillac sales in the UK will commence via an agency model, and instead of traditional dealerships there will be ‘Cadillac Cities’ in major urban areas, where potential customers will be able to see, drive and configure their cars.

Will Cadillac's UK comeback be a successful one?? Share your opinion in the comments section...