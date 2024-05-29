New Cadillac Optiq EV to spearhead UK relaunch by end of 2024
America’s premium brand is coming back to the UK with an all-electric headline
Cadillac has revealed its plans for another European assault on the premium sector with its new electric crossover, the Cadillac Optiq, at the bowhead.
Now confirmed for a UK introduction by the end of this year, Cadillac has confirmed it’ll offer the new Optiq in right-hand drive – alongside the larger Lyriq SUV.
Destined to join a crowded segment with Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Lexus as its traditional occupiers, Cadillac’s ambitious plan to re-enter the European market will hit at a point of high volume and growth.
At just over 4,820mm long and just over 1,644mm high, the Cadillac Optiq sits at an unusual place in the segment with a sleek crossover stance close in proportion to the Lexus RZ. All models will come standard with dual motors, and feature an 85kWh battery pack that sits between the two axles.
Peak power and torque is rated at 296bhp and 480Nm, putting it on the same performance plane as the Lexus, but behind potential European rivals like the recently upgraded Audi Q4 e-tron. Cadillac has not announced a peak DC charging speed, but is quoting a 10-minute fast charge will add around 80 miles to the range. Cadillac is targeting a range of around 300 miles on the US-focused EPA rating – we expect this to change subtly when it undergoes European WLTP testing.
Underpinning all of the Optiq’s mechanical components is parent company General Motors’ Ultium platform, which is flexible and capable of supporting all manner of models from full-size American pick-up trucks to low-slung saloons.
The Optiq’s design follows the form language introduced by the Cadillac’s first full EV, the Lyriq, which uses complex lighting and a sleek fastback silhouette to define its look. The Optiq is significantly smaller, though – something that Cadillac has apparently used to inform a more agile driving demeanour that should better suit European tastes.
The vertical LED lighting up front is distinctly Cadillac, but the illuminated grille section has yet to be cleared for European legislation, so won’t likely be available on UK cars at launch. All cars will run on at least 20-inch wheels, with a 21-inch option. As well as complex lighting, Cadillac’s also worked on clever glass treatments that help it blend into the bodywork.
Over the years, Cadillac has been making great strides in its interior quality and presentation which can be seen in the new Optiq. The whole interior is dominated by a large, single pane 33-inch OLED display screen mounted on top of a clean and somewhat elegant dashboard.
This main digital interface is touchscreen and controls a majority of the car’s systems. There are a set of physical controls below for common use functions. Cadillac’s also partnered with American sound company AKG for the 19-speaker stereo, and together make for a comprehensive tech package.
Cadillac has been here before, of course, with various attempts of cracking the established players. The difference this time is that cars will be built from the factory in right-hand drive, something that’s traditionally been the biggest roadblock to breaking into the UK market.
So now, rather than offering American-market models at the fringes, Cadillac’s new electrified focus could see it start appealing to European tastes just as electrification is pushing them wider than ever.
