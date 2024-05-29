New Cadillac Optiq EV to spearhead UK relaunch by end of 2024

Underpinning all of the Optiq’s mechanical components is parent company General Motors’ Ultium platform, which is flexible and capable of supporting all manner of models from full-size American pick-up trucks to low-slung saloons.

The Optiq’s design follows the form language introduced by the Cadillac’s first full EV, the Lyriq, which uses complex lighting and a sleek fastback silhouette to define its look. The Optiq is significantly smaller, though – something that Cadillac has apparently used to inform a more agile driving demeanour that should better suit European tastes.

The vertical LED lighting up front is distinctly Cadillac, but the illuminated grille section has yet to be cleared for European legislation, so won’t likely be available on UK cars at launch. All cars will run on at least 20-inch wheels, with a 21-inch option. As well as complex lighting, Cadillac’s also worked on clever glass treatments that help it blend into the bodywork.

Over the years, Cadillac has been making great strides in its interior quality and presentation which can be seen in the new Optiq. The whole interior is dominated by a large, single pane 33-inch OLED display screen mounted on top of a clean and somewhat elegant dashboard.

This main digital interface is touchscreen and controls a majority of the car’s systems. There are a set of physical controls below for common use functions. Cadillac’s also partnered with American sound company AKG for the 19-speaker stereo, and together make for a comprehensive tech package.

Cadillac has been here before, of course, with various attempts of cracking the established players. The difference this time is that cars will be built from the factory in right-hand drive, something that’s traditionally been the biggest roadblock to breaking into the UK market.

So now, rather than offering American-market models at the fringes, Cadillac’s new electrified focus could see it start appealing to European tastes just as electrification is pushing them wider than ever.

