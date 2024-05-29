Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Cadillac Optiq EV to spearhead UK relaunch by end of 2024

America’s premium brand is coming back to the UK with an all-electric headline

by: Jordan Katsianis
29 May 2024
Cadillac Optiq - front9

Cadillac has revealed its plans for another European assault on the premium sector with its new electric crossover, the Cadillac Optiq, at the bowhead. 

Now confirmed for a UK introduction by the end of this year, Cadillac has confirmed it’ll offer the new Optiq in right-hand drive – alongside the larger Lyriq SUV.

Destined to join a crowded segment with Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Lexus as its traditional occupiers, Cadillac’s ambitious plan to re-enter the European market will hit at a point of high volume and growth. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

At just over 4,820mm long and just over 1,644mm high, the Cadillac Optiq sits at an unusual place in the segment with a sleek crossover stance close in proportion to the Lexus RZ. All models will come standard with dual motors, and feature an 85kWh battery pack that sits between the two axles. 

Cadillac Optiq - side9

Peak power and torque is rated at 296bhp and 480Nm, putting it on the same performance plane as the Lexus, but behind potential European rivals like the recently upgraded Audi Q4 e-tron. Cadillac has not announced a peak DC charging speed, but is quoting a 10-minute fast charge will add around 80 miles to the range. Cadillac is targeting a range of around 300 miles on the US-focused EPA rating – we expect this to change subtly when it undergoes European WLTP testing. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Underpinning all of the Optiq’s mechanical components is parent company General Motors’ Ultium platform, which is flexible and capable of supporting all manner of models from full-size American pick-up trucks to low-slung saloons. 

The Optiq’s design follows the form language introduced by the Cadillac’s first full EV, the Lyriq, which uses complex lighting and a sleek fastback silhouette to define its look. The Optiq is significantly smaller, though – something that Cadillac has apparently used to inform a more agile driving demeanour that should better suit European tastes. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The vertical LED lighting up front is distinctly Cadillac, but the illuminated grille section has yet to be cleared for European legislation, so won’t likely be available on UK cars at launch. All cars will run on at least 20-inch wheels, with a 21-inch option. As well as complex lighting, Cadillac’s also worked on clever glass treatments that help it blend into the bodywork.

Cadillac Optiq - dash9

Over the years, Cadillac has been making great strides in its interior quality and presentation which can be seen in the new Optiq. The whole interior is dominated by a large, single pane 33-inch OLED display screen mounted on top of a clean and somewhat elegant dashboard. 

This main digital interface is touchscreen and controls a majority of the car’s systems. There are a set of physical controls below for common use functions. Cadillac’s also partnered with American sound company AKG for the 19-speaker stereo, and together make for a comprehensive tech package. 

Cadillac has been here before, of course, with various attempts of cracking the established players. The difference this time is that cars will be built from the factory in right-hand drive, something that’s traditionally been the biggest roadblock to breaking into the UK market. 

So now, rather than offering American-market models at the fringes, Cadillac’s new electrified focus could see it start appealing to European tastes just as electrification is pushing them wider than ever.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Cadillac coming to the UK with two EVs by end of 2024
Cadillac Badge
News

Cadillac coming to the UK with two EVs by end of 2024

Iconic American brand Cadillac to return to the UK complete with right-hand drive EVs and a particular American flair
29 May 2024

Most Popular

New 2024 Nissan Qashqai prices and specs announced as family SUV war heats up
Nissan Qashqai reveal - full front
News

New 2024 Nissan Qashqai prices and specs announced as family SUV war heats up

The start price for the Nissan Qashqai has increased by £3,000 due to the loss of the old entry-level Visia trim
24 May 2024
New Porsche 911 revealed and it's got hybrid power
Porsche 911 GTS - front
News

New Porsche 911 revealed and it's got hybrid power

Porsche’s mid-generation 992.2 update introduces a hybrid powertrain for the first time
28 May 2024
Suzuki Swift vs MG3 2024 twin test: bargain small car battle
MG3 and Suzuki Swift - front cornering
Car group tests

Suzuki Swift vs MG3 2024 twin test: bargain small car battle

The Ford Fiesta’s demise has left a yawning chasm in the supermini class. Can the new MG3 and Suzuki Swift fill it?
25 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content