Cadillac coming to the UK with two EVs by end of 2024

Cadillac is officially returning to the UK by the end of this year with a plan to offer a range of all-electric models built in right-hand drive. Starting with the Lyriq and smaller Optiq crossovers, both will bring the iconic American brand back into the fray amongst established European manufacturers.

Jaclyn McQuade, Cadillac’s European Chief told Auto Express “We’re coming to the UK, and we’ll be here later this year.” She confirmed that after years of inactivity in Europe, General Motors is coming back with a vengeance.

Typically limited by the few global right-hand drive markets, Cadillac has often sighted complexities in production and legislation that would often skew the figures with such relatively limited volumes. In response, McQuade continued: “We did already announce right-hand drive for Australia, and we’ll be bringing those same cars to the UK.”

What’s different this time around is down to the new electric platform that GM has developed to underpin this new generation of products. McQuade said: “The Ultimum platform allows this changeability, which allows us to be much more flexible when it comes to right or left-hand drive. The way that the wiring architecture sits and the electric powertrain elements means this isn’t a problem any more.”