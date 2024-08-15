New 2024 BMW M5 Touring returns with whopping 717bhp plug-in powertrain

The M5, on the other hand, features all of BMW M’s usual chassis tricks to make the new estate a serious high performance driver’s car. This includes a bespoke body – a first for any M5 Touring – that’s 75mm wider at the front and 48mm wider at the rear, plus an extensive stiffening program that involved bracing above and below the engine, across the transmission tunnel and under the rear axle.

The Touring also features extra bracing around the luggage area, but this does come to detriment of space, which is rated at 500 litres with the rear seats in place and up to 1,630 litres with them down. By comparison, the standard BMW 5 Series Touring, whether in electric i5, plug-in hybrid or pure petrol forms, range between 560-570 litres. However it is larger than the new AMG E 53, which offers just 460 litres due to a raised boot floor that sits above the load lip.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Along with the heavily-revised chassis comes a cutting-edge all-wheel drive system that’s capable of running in both all-wheel drive and pure rear-drive modes. On top of this is BMW’s electronically-controlled limited slip differential on the rear wheels and a host of other high-end chassis tech such as customisable drive modes. These modes can vary almost all drive elements including the powertrain, brakes, dampers, steering, all-wheel drive system and regenerative braking.

As with most BMW M models, the forged wheels are staggered front-to-rear at 19-inch front and 20-inch rear, both wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. BMW has not yet revealed a kerb weight, but we imagine it’ll be even higher than the saloon’s eyebrow-raising 2,430kg figure.

But beyond just being a high performance model, the M5 Touring must act as the brand’s flagship estate, and so does this with plenty of high-end tech inclusions including unique M Sport seats, a full suite of active safety elements, and BMW’s impressive dual-screen infotainment and driver information display. The cabin is fitted as standard with Merino leather seats, and for the first time can be optioned with a full-length glass roof.

Priced from £112,500, the M5 Touring is only £1,095 more than the saloon and will reach customers in the UK at the beginning of next year.

Click here for our list of the best fast family cars...