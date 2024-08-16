Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years celebrates sports car’s half century

This is the Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years, and as you’ve probably deduced, this limited edition sports car is celebrating 50 years since the first 911 Turbo was introduced – and the five decades of forced induction glory that’s followed.

Revealed at the 2024 Monterey Car Week, the 911 Turbo 50 Years gets exclusive styling and interior elements that pay tribute to its ancestors. For instance, the vinyl graphics on the side are a nod to the livery of the Porsche 911 RSR Turbo concept, while inside, the seats and doors feature classic McKenzie tartan.

The car is also painted in ‘Turbonite’ grey, which is a colour reserved for 911 Turbos, with the same hue used for the wheels and some interior accents. Unique turbo badging and logos are dotted around too, including on the rear engine cover grille and puddle lights, which project onto the ground whenever the door is opened.

For the most retro aesthetic possible, the 911 Turbo 50 Years can be ordered with Porsche’s Heritage Design Package. Adding this unlocks a new standard paint colour, Aventurine Green Metallic, or the ability for buyers to choose their own colour. It also adds satin white graphics, like the lollipop on the doors.

Finer details include the historic Porsche crest from 1964 on the bonnet and Sport Classic wheels, and the Turbo 50 and Porsche logos on the rear are in gold. Extra tartan pattern is added to get the interior as well, while the dials in the instrument cluster and the Sport Chrono clock are finished in green.

The 911 Turbo 50 Years is more than twice as powerful as the original 930 Turbo from 1974. It’s based on the outgoing 911 Turbo S, which produces 641bhp and 800Nm of torque from a twin-turbo 3.7-litre flat-six engine. Power is sent to all four wheels, allowing for 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds, while top speed is 205mph.

The limited edition Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is available to order now, with prices starting from £200,600. Only 1,974 examples will be made. Porsche Design Timepieces is also releasing a special chronograph watch that will be available exclusively to 911 Turbo 50 Years owners.

