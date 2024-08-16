Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years celebrates sports car’s half century

Just 1,974 examples will be made – a nod to the year the first 911 Turbo was launched

by: Ellis Hyde
16 Aug 2024
Limited edition Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years - front tracking 8

This is the Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years, and as you’ve probably deduced, this limited edition sports car is celebrating 50 years since the first 911 Turbo was introduced – and the five decades of forced induction glory that’s followed.

Revealed at the 2024 Monterey Car Week, the 911 Turbo 50 Years gets exclusive styling and interior elements that pay tribute to its ancestors. For instance, the vinyl graphics on the side are a nod to the livery of the Porsche 911 RSR Turbo concept, while inside, the seats and doors feature classic McKenzie tartan. 

The car is also painted in ‘Turbonite’ grey, which is a colour reserved for 911 Turbos, with the same hue used for the wheels and some interior accents. Unique turbo badging and logos are dotted around too, including on the rear engine cover grille and puddle lights, which project onto the ground whenever the door is opened. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

For the most retro aesthetic possible, the 911 Turbo 50 Years can be ordered with Porsche’s Heritage Design Package. Adding this unlocks a new standard paint colour, Aventurine Green Metallic, or the ability for buyers to choose their own colour. It also adds satin white graphics, like the lollipop on the doors.

Finer details include the historic Porsche crest from 1964 on the bonnet and Sport Classic wheels, and the Turbo 50 and Porsche logos on the rear are in gold. Extra tartan pattern is added to get the interior as well, while the dials in the instrument cluster and the Sport Chrono clock are finished in green.

The 911 Turbo 50 Years is more than twice as powerful as the original 930 Turbo from 1974. It’s based on the outgoing 911 Turbo S, which produces 641bhp and 800Nm of torque from a twin-turbo 3.7-litre flat-six engine. Power is sent to all four wheels, allowing for 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds, while top speed is 205mph. 

The limited edition Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is available to order now, with prices starting from £200,600. Only 1,974 examples will be made. Porsche Design Timepieces is also releasing a special chronograph watch that will be available exclusively to 911 Turbo 50 Years owners.

Click here for the latest from Monterey Car Week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Nilu27 NILU holds bonkers hypercar full house: 1,000bhp+ V12, manual gearbox and gullwing doors
New Nilu27 unveiled at Monterey Car Week - front
News

New Nilu27 NILU holds bonkers hypercar full house: 1,000bhp+ V12, manual gearbox and gullwing doors

The NILU’s creator is the former head of design for Koenigsegg and Bugatti, and may need a lie down in a darkened room
16 Aug 2024
Singer’s Porsche 911 Turbo restomod gains Slantnose, Targa and Cabriolet options
Singer 911 Turbo restomod Slantnose, Targa and Cabriolet - front 3/4
News

Singer’s Porsche 911 Turbo restomod gains Slantnose, Targa and Cabriolet options

The retro lines of the 930 Turbo have been given new life in Singer’s latest work
9 Aug 2024
Monterey Car Week 2024 preview: luxury, performance and exclusivity at Californian car show
Pebble Beach Tour d&#039;Elegance
News

Monterey Car Week 2024 preview: luxury, performance and exclusivity at Californian car show

Iconic brands are lining up to showcase their new metal in Monterey
8 Aug 2024
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift looks at home on the Nurburgring
Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift - front 3/4
News

New Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift looks at home on the Nurburgring

Porsche’s most track-orientated 911 has been caught testing ahead of its mid-life update
8 Aug 2024

Most Popular

New Peugeot 208 to rip up the rulebook with concept car-inspired interior
Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front
News

New Peugeot 208 to rip up the rulebook with concept car-inspired interior

The new-look Peugeot 208 is set to arrive in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look inside and out
15 Aug 2024
Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 supermini spied testing for the first time
Volkswagen ID.2 test car - front cornering
News

Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 supermini spied testing for the first time

Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 spied testing for the first time
13 Aug 2024
New Fiat 600 Hybrid now on sale, and it’s £9,000 cheaper than the electric 600e
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front tracking
News

New Fiat 600 Hybrid now on sale, and it’s £9,000 cheaper than the electric 600e

Powertrain diversification is the name of the game for Fiat’s compact family SUV
13 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content