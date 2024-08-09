Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Singer’s Porsche 911 Turbo restomod gains Slantnose, Targa and Cabriolet options

The retro lines of the 930 Turbo have been given new life in Singer’s latest work

by: Alastair Crooks
9 Aug 2024
Singer 911 Turbo restomod Slantnose, Targa and Cabriolet - front 3/44

‘Reimagined’, ‘recreated’ or ‘restored’, however you want to put it, the restomod scene is huge right now and one of the most successful brands in the game is Singer. The Californian company has even extended the scope of its latest Porsche 911 Turbo creation to “reflect individual preferences”, adding ‘slantnose’ coupe, targa and cabriolet bodystyles to the standard coupe that was revealed in 2022

As with all of Singer’s restorations, the Singer is based on the owner’s car - in this case a 964-generation Porsche 911. It’s unlikely many original ‘slantnose’ 946-generation cars will be used for the restoration, given that only 76 were built and the ‘slantnose’ is also the most exclusive of Singer’s 930 Turbo restomod options. All 25 build allocations have already been accounted for.

Aside from the sloped front end and pop-up headlights, the ‘slantnose’ is defined by the slats in the air vents in front of the rear wheels and a two-step rear spoiler instead of the massive ducktail wing on the other cars. All four versions of Singer’s 930 Turbo come with an interpretation of Porsche’s iconic five-spoke Fuchs wheel. 

Powering the restored cars is the Mezger flat-six, an engine revered by Porsche fans. Unlike Singer’s 930 Turbo restomod from 2022, which came with 444bhp as standard and an option to increase power further, all the new offerings will come with 503bhp. This is thanks, in part, to twin turbochargers with variable turbine geometry and a new air-water intercooling system. 

That’s a lot more power than the 335bhp the original 964 911 Turbo produced and way higher than the 265bhp of the first 911 Turbo, the 930, in 1975. All of this force goes to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and to cope with the extra punch, Singer has added modern traction control and electronic stability control with the help of Bosch. Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres feature as well. 

The price tag of Singer’s creation depends on the condition of the original donor car and the options chosen from what is a wide selection on the Singer menu (including four-wheel drive, despite the 930 never being offered with this drivetrain). The cost of a 930 Turbo restomod by Singer is said to be around £500,000 (plus donor car) and we expect these new versions to be even pricier.

What do you think of the Singer's latest creations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

