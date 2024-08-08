Pininfarina Battista B95 Gotham: a £4m hypercar tribute to Bruce Wayne and Batman

The Pininfarina Battista is one of the most extreme cars on sale and to match its outlandish performance and design, the hypercar brand created a series of ‘one-off’ Batman themed models. The bespoke cars were announced in May but now we’re going to see them in real-life at Monterey Car Week 2024, including the Pininfarina Battista B95 Gotham that’s been specially created for a Batman-obsessed client.

The B95 Gotham is based on the limited, drop-top B95 Barchetta version of the Battista that was itself revealed at last year’s Monterey Car Week and it completes the line up of four Batman-themed cars from Pininfarina. The four bespoke cars include the B95 Gotham, the Battista Gotham, the B95 Dark Knight and the Battista Dark Knight - each one representing “the two distinct and complex sides of Bruce Wayne’s character”, according to Pininfarina. All four cars will be on show at Monterey Car Week on Friday 16 August.

Visually, the B95 Gotham features some exclusive details over the regular B95 - of which only ten will be built. The B95 Gotham gets Argento Vittorio gloss paint, gloss black mirror caps, exterior detailing in black and rear domes in tan leather which are embossed with Bruce Wayne’s ‘Wayne Enterprises’ logo. The wheels are a bespoke design and finished in matt black and gloss black for the inner and outer rings respectively.

The interior features more tan-coloured leather and the B95’s screens have been given a bespoke “Wayne Enterprises HMI display”. If that’s not enough Bruce Wayne-themed touches then there’s also a voice assistant that has been “inspired by Alfred Pennyworth” (Bruce Wayne’s butler), although there’s no word on if Pininfarina has used the voice of Michael Caine for this.

The B95 Gotham retains the same performance figures as the standard B95. That means a 120kWh battery is shaped in a ‘T’ to ensure a low-slung body. Power goes to four electric motors for 1,873bhp and 2,340Nm of torque enabling a 0-62mph time of under two seconds. The top speed of 186mph is well down on the Battista coupe’s 217mph top speed - although that’s probably sensible as there are only two small visors for the occupants of the B95, making full-face helmets a good idea.

