Mercedes-Maybach SL brings the glamour back to iconic roadster

For the first time in its history, the high-class Maybach name is about to be applied to a Mercedes SL, creating its most opulent and expensive roadster ever. Revealed at Monterey Car Week in California the new Mercedes-Maybach SL represents the pinnacle of luxury for the German brand, and will join the range as a series-production model alongside the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, GLS and EQS SUV.

As with all Maybachs, extravagance is top priority in terms of design. This begins with a unique double-bubble tonneau cover and bespoke front and rear bumpers with liberal use of high-contrast chrome. As well as bright elements on the lower bumpers, diffuser and exhaust outlets, Mercedes has also applied it to the windscreen surround and a unique strip that runs up the bonnet.

The grille is also unique, and features an illuminated version of Maybach’s typical vertical strake design. This is flanked by new ‘Digital Light’ LED headlights that feature a selection of rose-gold elements inside. Two options of 21-inch wheel designs are available, with multi-spoke or ornate five-hole designs.

Maybach will initially launch the SL in two curated design themes – red and white – and in both cases the bonnet can be optioned in painted black with the Maybach logo imprinted underneath the final clear coat paint layer. The fabric roof can be ordered with a similar logo effect, with some mesh elements around the front also featuring the same repeated pattern.

Inside, the Maybach SL is the only strict two-seater model in the range, with the rear seats a victim of the double-bubble cowling. The rest of the SL’s interior architecture hasn’t been fundamentally changed though, instead it’s the materials and finishes that have been given a big uptick in quality.

This includes a floral design on the Crystal White nappa leather interior, plus extended use of the same leather on the cabin’s rear sections. The seat-backs are now finished in galvanised silver, and there’s lots more high-polish materials used throughout the interior’s controls.

Despite an association of Maybach and V12 engines, though, this SL makes do with a version of AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8. Here in the same spec as the SL 63 with 577bhp, power is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain and suspension both have unique tuning, though, with a more distinct orientation towards comfort and refinement in place of the AMG’s sporty setup.

Pricing and timing of UK deliveries have yet to be confirmed, but expect pricing to be close to or even over the £200,000 mark.

