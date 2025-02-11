Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Mercedes-AMG SL Golden Coast edition features ‘exceptional luxury and performance’

The Golden Coast lives up to its name with plenty of gold touches

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Feb 2025
Mercedes-AMG SL Golden Coast - front 5

The Mercedes-AMG SL is already a pretty special car, but the firm’s Manufaktur personalisation programme has just created a super-limited edition called the Golden Coast.

First deliveries of the Mercedes-AMG SL Manufaktur Golden Coast are expected in February, but production is limited to 100 units globally plus, we suspect, purely for left-hand-drive markets. 

On the outside there’s a Kalahari Gold Magno paint finish, which Mercedes says is “reminiscent of gleaming golden sand beaches”. This is contrasted against forged 21-inch alloy wheels in black with gold trim, and black AMG brake calipers beneath. As standard the Golden Coast gets an AMG Night Package, AMG Extended Night Package and AMG Aerodynamics Package, which add a front splitter, blacked-out trim on the front wing, plus mirror caps, side sills and a rear diffuser all in gloss black. The radiator grille, exhaust tip housing and various badges are finished in black chrome.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The interior gets a similar treatment, with the AMG Performance seats upholstered in black Nappa leather with black and gold stitching. This colour scheme extends to the dash, steering wheel, doors and centre console, while there’s also golden trim throughout and a special ‘Manufaktur Golden Coast’ badge. 

Given the car’s exclusivity, it’s not surprising Mercedes decided not to go with the SL 43’s four-cylinder engine, but it didn’t choose the range-topping plug-in hybrid SL 63 E Performance either. Instead, the Golden Coast is based on the SL 63 4MATIC, which has a four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 577bhp and 800Nm of torque capable of propelling this roadster from 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds. 

Pricing hasn’t been announced for the Golden Coast, but expect it to command a significant premium over the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ Ultimate which in the UK costs £179,605. 

What do you think of the Mercedes-AMG SL Golden Coast edition? Let us know in the comments below...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

