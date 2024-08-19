Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance review: plug-in GT is most powerful SL ever

Verdict

The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance is hugely impressive when it comes to power, and surprisingly adept in the corners – and seemingly in spite of the laws of physics at times. The shrunken boot along with the miniscule electric range are unavoidable negatives, but we’ll reserve full judgment for when we try it in the UK in possession of full prices and specs.

If you glanced at the outside of this Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance you’d think not much has changed. But somehow the maker has managed to fit its plug-in hybrid technology from the big Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door inside – marking the inception of the first-ever Mercedes-AMG SL PHEV.

The plug-in system helps make this SL 63 S E Performance the most powerful Mercedes SL to date, with a total output of 804bhp and a whopping 1,420Nm of torque. Mercedes-AMG’s widely-used M177 twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 is responsible for 603bhp (up from the SL 63’s 577bhp) and 850Nm of that, with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle taking care of the rest.

The way Mercedes has integrated the battery and electric motor into the SL is as intricate as it is impressive, although the car’s credentials as a grand tourer are now in question given that the already tiny 213-litre boot has shrunk to a pitiful 110 litres. There’s a 6.1kWh battery sending power to the rear motor, but this power can also be sent to the front wheels via the SL’s all-wheel drive 4MATIC system. The tiny, and frankly quite pointless, eight-mile electric-only range confirms that the plug-in hybrid system was very much designed for performance rather than efficiency.