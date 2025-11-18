New Leapmotor A10 reborn as B03X for Europe

The Leapmotor A10 was first teased earlier this week, but already it’s been given a new name. Apparent copyright issues outside of China mean the forthcoming Renault 4 rival will be called the B03X when it arrives in Europe next year.

Unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China, the baby SUV will still be called A10 in its home market. But in Europe and the UK it’ll be offered as the much less catchy B03X. Assuming the ‘X’ stands for crossover, it’s not yet clear whether any of Leapmotor’s other SUVs will inherit this new nomenclature.

There is perhaps a whiff of Smart and Volvo design themes from what we can see in the images revealed so far. One unique detail is the LED lighting signature on the front and rear that’s supposed to look like smiley emojis.

Other features we can pick out include a LiDAR sensor located just above the windscreen, so-called ‘semi-hidden’ door handles, the charging port incorporated into one of the front wheelarches and a black C-pillar that creates a floating roof effect. The B03X will get 18-inch wheels and be offered in six colours.

To our eyes, the B03X is sleek but generic, much like the brand's new mid-size SUV, the B10.

We’ve not had a look inside the B03X yet, but we expect it'll be incredibly minimalist, mirroring Leapmotor’s other models. The C10 and B10 don’t feature any physical buttons, for instance, with everything handled by their 14.6-inch central touchscreen and all the vital driving information shown on an 8.8-inch driver’s instrument display.