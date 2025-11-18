New Leapmotor A10 reborn as B03X for Europe
The small electric SUV has been revealed at the Guangzhou Auto Show, with a new, less catchy name
The Leapmotor A10 was first teased earlier this week, but already it’s been given a new name. Apparent copyright issues outside of China mean the forthcoming Renault 4 rival will be called the B03X when it arrives in Europe next year.
Unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China, the baby SUV will still be called A10 in its home market. But in Europe and the UK it’ll be offered as the much less catchy B03X. Assuming the ‘X’ stands for crossover, it’s not yet clear whether any of Leapmotor’s other SUVs will inherit this new nomenclature.
There is perhaps a whiff of Smart and Volvo design themes from what we can see in the images revealed so far. One unique detail is the LED lighting signature on the front and rear that’s supposed to look like smiley emojis.
Other features we can pick out include a LiDAR sensor located just above the windscreen, so-called ‘semi-hidden’ door handles, the charging port incorporated into one of the front wheelarches and a black C-pillar that creates a floating roof effect. The B03X will get 18-inch wheels and be offered in six colours.
To our eyes, the B03X is sleek but generic, much like the brand’s new mid-size SUV, the B10, which you can currently save £1,500 on through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
We’ve not had a look inside the B03X yet, but we expect it'll be incredibly minimalist, mirroring Leapmotor’s other models. The C10 and B10 don’t feature any physical buttons, for instance, with everything handled by their 14.6-inch central touchscreen and all the vital driving information shown on an 8.8-inch driver’s instrument display.
Very few technical details have been announced, but we expect the B03X will use the ‘Leap 3.5’ architecture from the B10 and that car’s next-generation electric motor, which is lighter and uses an oil-cooling system to boost efficiency. Leapmotor has confirmed the B03X will get a 500km (311-mile) range, calculated on China’s less-stringent CLTC cycle – a figure that is likely to translate to around 250 miles on the WLTP testing regime.
Measuring “over” 4,200mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 1,600mm in height, the B03X is almost exactly the same size as a Ford Puma Gen-E. Other rivals will include the Vauxhall Mokka and Citroen e-C3 Aircross, as well as the slightly larger BYD Atto 2.
We expect to learn more about the Leapmotor B03X soon, with a European debut expected early in the new year. Prices will be confirmed closer to the car’s market launch in autumn 2026, but for the model to be competitive, it will need to start at comfortably less than £30,000.
Leapmotor’s line-up will swell from just two cars (the T03 and C10) to six within the next 12 to 18 months. The B10 is just around the corner, while the B05 hatchback is due soon. The B03X will follow, with a Vauxhall Corsa-rivalling B03 hatch (due to be named A10 in China) scheduled for 2027.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.
Find a car with the experts