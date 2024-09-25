New Leapmotor B10 goes big on value as it undercuts the Skoda Elroq on price
The new Leapmotor B10 mid-size electric SUV will be available to order soon, with prices starting from just £29,995
The new Leapmotor B10 is the next family electric SUV from China headed our way and it’s going big on value for money in the hopes of landing a blow on our 2025 Car of the Year, the hugely talented Skoda Elroq.
Prices will officially start from £31,495, however, the brand’s Leap-grant – the company’s response to the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) – cuts £1,500 off the price tag. That means the B10 will be available from £29,995 when order books open later this month.
The entry-level Elroq costs just over £30k once the ECG has been applied, but it offers less range and fewer luxuries than the B10. A more comparable Elroq Edition 60 costs roughly £33k, again with the ECG deducted.
The Leapmotor is a close match for the long-range version of MGS5 EV on price and equipment, however, on paper its rival can go slightly further on a charge and is more practical.
If you can't wait for the Leapmotor B10 to arrive, you can get your hands on a new Leapmotor T03 for just over £14,000 through our Buy a Car service.
What standard equipment do you get with the Leapmotor B10?
Leapmotor promises customers “value without compromise” by offering a single specification for its models. On the B10 that includes a 14.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch driver’s display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 360-degree parking camera system, a wireless charging pad, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and 17 driver-assistance features that allow for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving.
For those with families, the B10 offers 430 litres of boot space – the Elroq has a 470-litre load bay – which expands to 1,700 litres when the rear seats are folded down. Unlike the Skoda, there’s an additional 25 litres under the bonnet, which is ideal for stowing the charging cables, plus 22 different storage spaces dotted around the cabin for odds and ends. The rear bench also includes two sets of Isofix mounting points for child seats.
There will be six paint colours to choose from, including a new Starry Night Blue hue inspired by Van Gogh’s painting, The Starry Night. Buyers will also have a choice of light grey or shadow grey colour schemes for the interior.
How much range does the Leapmotor B10 offer?
Under the metal, the B10 features Leapmotor’s latest ‘Leap 3.5’ architecture and its next-generation electric motor, which is lighter and uses an oil-cooling system to boost efficiency, plus provide a smoother driving experience.
The 67.1kWh battery provides 270 miles of range, and with a maximum charging speed of 168kW, a 30 to 80 per cent top-up takes 20 minutes if you use a suitably fast rapid charger. Meanwhile, the 215bhp rear-mounted electric motor allows for a 0-62mph sprint in eight seconds.
The B10 surpasses the equivalent 59kWh Elroq when it comes to range, however, it’s worth remembering that the Skoda is available with a larger 77kWh power pack that’s good for more than 350 miles on a single charge.
Similarly, the entry-level Renault Scenic may cost £35,495 with the ECG applied, but it boasts up to 381 miles of range and has a much larger 545-litre boot.
Who is Leapmotor and what makes it different from other Chinese brands?
The Leapmotor brand was founded in 2015 and has grown to become one of the largest EV start-ups in China. It came to Europe in 2024 thanks to a joint venture with the Stellantis group, which operates several major companies, including Citroen, Peugeot, Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo and Maserati.
This allows Leapmotor to sell and service its cars through established Stellantis brand dealerships across the UK, giving it a major advantage over other Chinese manufacturers, such as Jaecoo and Omoda, that have had to set up their own network of retailers. More than 50 showrooms now feature Leapmotor’s models, with the number of locations set to grow to about 70 by the end of this year.
Tianshu Xin, CEO of Leapmotor International, has emphasised the importance of having the Stellantis dealerships ready to take on Leapmotor products. “Leapmotor International may be a start-up, but it’s a start-up with two incredibly strong parents,” he explained. “We are leveraging the strength of the Stellantis network, which gives us an unmatched advantage in terms of service and distribution across Europe and beyond.”
Leapmotor has launched two cars in the UK so far: the T03 city car, which is a rival to the Dacia Spring, and the larger C10 mid-size SUV that competes against the Skoda Enyaq, among others. It plans to have a range of six models on sale by 2027.
Following the B10 will be the Leapmotor B05 hatchback that was unveiled recently at the Munich Motor Show. It will arrive by the middle of 2026 to take on the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3 and MG4 EV. After that, the brand will introduce a smaller hatchback and a compact SUV, with details about these models still under wraps.
Long commute? These are the longest range electric cars on sale...
Find a car with the experts