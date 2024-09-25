New Leapmotor B10 goes big on value as it undercuts the Skoda Elroq on price

The new Leapmotor B10 is the next family electric SUV from China headed our way and it’s going big on value for money in the hopes of landing a blow on our 2025 Car of the Year, the hugely talented Skoda Elroq.

Prices will officially start from £31,495, however, the brand’s Leap-grant – the company’s response to the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) – cuts £1,500 off the price tag. That means the B10 will be available from £29,995 when order books open later this month.

The entry-level Elroq costs just over £30k once the ECG has been applied, but it offers less range and fewer luxuries than the B10. A more comparable Elroq Edition 60 costs roughly £33k, again with the ECG deducted.

The Leapmotor is a close match for the long-range version of MGS5 EV on price and equipment, however, on paper its rival can go slightly further on a charge and is more practical.

What standard equipment do you get with the Leapmotor B10?

Leapmotor promises customers “value without compromise” by offering a single specification for its models. On the B10 that includes a 14.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch driver’s display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 360-degree parking camera system, a wireless charging pad, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and 17 driver-assistance features that allow for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving.