Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: an Audi A5 at £294 a month will get your neighbours' curtains twitching

Upmarket design inside and out

Plug-in hybrid – 67-mile electric-only range

Just £293.70 a month

Keeping up with the Joneses can be a costly pastime, but today you could be signing the paperwork for an executive Audi saloon that costs less per month than a basic-spec Kia Sportage.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Jurni Audi is offering the A5 plug-in hybrid for a simply unbelievable £293.70 a month.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling is an initial payment of £3,834.40, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. And don't think this deal becomes bad value if you want to raise that mileage limit, because an 8,000-mile agreement costs just £304.39 a month.

The Audi A5 replaces the A4 as Audi's small executive saloon offering and comes with a range of engine options, including the super-efficient plug-in hybrid set-up that powers the car in this deal.

The PHEV uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine supplemented by a 25.9kWh battery pack. It gives an impressive 67-mile pure-electric range, with Audi claiming over 134mpg fuel economy – but, as with all plug-in hybrids, you will need to plug the car into charging points as often as possible to get the best fuel economy.

The petrol engine and electric motor working together give a potent 299bhp, and with Audi's quattro system sending power to every wheel, the A5 e-hybrid has impressive traction in slippery conditions.

Technik trim is up for grabs here, which brings heated front sports seats, a rear-view camera system, and adaptive cruise control. You also get an electric tailgate, because although the A5 is branded as a saloon, it is in fact a practical hatchback.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

