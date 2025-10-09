Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 deal makes the Renault 5 look expensive

Retro design; high equipment levels

52kWh battery; 247-mile range

Only £186.85 a month

The costs of lease deals for Renault's oh-so retro 4 have plummeted in recent weeks to the point where it’s barely any more expensive than its less practical and smaller-batteried sister, the Renault 5.

This deal from Leasing Options, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, sees you taking the keys to Renault's in-vogue electric SUV for a mere £186.85 a month.

It's a three-year deal that requires just £2,592.19 to get moving, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Raising this to 8,000 will only cost you an extra £15 a month.

Why this deal really shines, however, is that it's just £2 more a month than its less practical sibling, the R5 – which has a smaller 40kWh battery.

Powering the Renault 4 is a 52kWh battery pack, giving a claimed range of 247 miles – that's 55 more miles on paper than the R5.

The 4’s real-world range will likely be more like 220 miles, but that's still pretty decent, while a peak 100kW maximum charging capability means a 15-80 per cent top-up will take around 30 minutes.

Base-spec Evolution is the trim on offer here, but Renault has loaded it up with standard equipment. It gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen and Google's brilliant operating system, plus it comes painted in a lovely shade of metallic ‘Carmin Red’.

Not only will the Renault 4 travel further on a charge than a 5, but it's also roomier inside, addressing one of the 5's biggest problems – tight rear passenger space. The 4's boxier shape gives more head and knee room, while the very large tailgate makes loading items a doddle.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 4 page.

