Skip advert
Car Deal Alert! New Peugeot 208 Style shaves £5,000 off supermini’s starting price

Peugeot’s entry-level model now sits below the £20,000 mark thanks to a new trim level

By:Alastair Crooks
14 May 2025

The current-generation Peugeot 208 has been one of our favourite superminis since it arrived in 2019, though it’s been positioned towards the top of the segment in terms of pricing and overall premium appeal. Now, bringing the 208 down to more affordable levels is the new ‘Style’ trim - which has just gone on sale from £19,995. 

Sitting beneath the £20,000 mark, the Peugeot 208 Style is significantly cheaper than the previous entry-level 208 Allure model, which costs £24,645. The 208 Style also costs less than the cheapest Skoda Fabia (£20,515) and the £20,015 SEAT Ibiza, though its Stellantis sibling, the Vauxhall Corsa still comes in cheaper at £18,690. 

There’s just one powertrain offered on the 208 Style - a 1.2-litre turbocharged ‘Puretech’ three-cylinder petrol with 99bhp and 205Nm of torque. It’s only available elsewhere in the 208 range if you choose the Allure trim and it’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission with stop/start functionality to deliver a combined efficiency figure of 58.2mpg. 

Peugeot 208 Style - interior

The Peugeot 208 Style might be the base-level version, but it’s not a case of plastic bumpers and wind-up windows with this budget model. Yes, there are 16-inch steel wheels, but they have diamond-cut effect trims and there’s a load of bespoke ‘Style’ badges with orange accents in the cabin. 

Four metallic paint shades are offered including Cumulus Grey, Nera Black and a new Okenite White along with the no-cost option of Agueda Yellow. Peugeot’s distinctive ‘claw’ LED lights also feature at the front. 

Inside there’s a leather steering wheel, cloth seats, automatic air-conditioning, rear parking sensors and one-touch front and rear electric windows. 

Peugeot’s i-Cockpit dash layout remains with a small, sporty steering wheel, though you only get a 3.5-inch driver’s display instead of the 10-inch unit in other 208 trim levels. You do at least get the same 10-inch central touchscreen as the rest of the range. 

Along with the launch of the 208 Style, Peugeot has tweaked hybrid and pure-electric versions of the 208. The 208 Hybrid, which is available on Allure, GT and GT Premium, comes with two power outputs - though both variants have been boosted. The lesser-powered offering increases its output from 99bhp to 109bhp and the other goes from 134bhp to 144bhp. Both 208 Hybrid models still come with a six-speed automatic transmission. 

The all-electric E-208’s equipment list has been amended as well. The electric supermini now gets bi-directional functionality for its 7kW and optional 11kW onboard chargers so it can be used to send power to your home. Though this is exclusively offered on the 51kWh battery model. 

See our Peugeot 208 deals

Take a look at the Peugeot 208 deal or click above to see all our latest electric Audi Q4 e-tron deals...

