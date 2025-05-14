Car Deal Alert! New Peugeot 208 Style shaves £5,000 off supermini’s starting price

The current-generation Peugeot 208 has been one of our favourite superminis since it arrived in 2019, though it’s been positioned towards the top of the segment in terms of pricing and overall premium appeal. Now, bringing the 208 down to more affordable levels is the new ‘Style’ trim - which has just gone on sale from £19,995.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Sitting beneath the £20,000 mark, the Peugeot 208 Style is significantly cheaper than the previous entry-level 208 Allure model, which costs £24,645. The 208 Style also costs less than the cheapest Skoda Fabia (£20,515) and the £20,015 SEAT Ibiza, though its Stellantis sibling, the Vauxhall Corsa still comes in cheaper at £18,690.

There’s just one powertrain offered on the 208 Style - a 1.2-litre turbocharged ‘Puretech’ three-cylinder petrol with 99bhp and 205Nm of torque. It’s only available elsewhere in the 208 range if you choose the Allure trim and it’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission with stop/start functionality to deliver a combined efficiency figure of 58.2mpg.

The Peugeot 208 Style might be the base-level version, but it’s not a case of plastic bumpers and wind-up windows with this budget model. Yes, there are 16-inch steel wheels, but they have diamond-cut effect trims and there’s a load of bespoke ‘Style’ badges with orange accents in the cabin.

Four metallic paint shades are offered including Cumulus Grey, Nera Black and a new Okenite White along with the no-cost option of Agueda Yellow. Peugeot’s distinctive ‘claw’ LED lights also feature at the front.