“Dear Auto Express, I want to swap my supermini for a similarly sized hot hatch. What should I be looking at with a budget of £8,000?” - Dan Stevens, E-mail

When your supermini isn’t delivering the level of driving fun that you need, the eye has a habit of wandering towards the hot hatchback market. Our car hunter is in this exact boat and, fortunately, there are a lot of feisty small cars to choose from.

Hot hatches tend to either be based on superminis like the Ford Fiesta or larger family hatchbacks like the Ford Focus. If you can get away with the amount of space inside a supermini then the smaller category of hot hatch is usually cheaper to buy and run. Many hot hatch models restrict you to a three-door bodystyle, however, and be aware that the figure-hugging sports seats can eat into rear legroom. You should also expect higher fuel bills and pricier parts than you'll find in the conventional supermini version. The ride will be also be firmer, and the cabin might be noisier, too.

Top contenders in the family hatchback hot hatch class include the Ford Focus ST, Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf GTI. Go smaller and you’ll get more fun for your money in cars like the Fiesta ST, VW Polo GTI, Renaultsport Clio, and Vauxhall Corsa VXR.