New Peugeot 208 to rip up the rulebook with concept car-inspired interior

The all-new Peugeot 208, due in 2026, is set to differentiate itself from many of its Stellantis small-car siblings with a radical new look and a move to the company’s new STLA Small platform, Auto Express can exclusively reveal.

The supermini’s premium underpinnings will create clean air between it and cars such as the latest Citroen C3 and forthcoming Fiat Grande Panda, both of which sit on the more cost-focused Smart Car architecture. The 208 will be one of only a handful of models built on STLA Small, possibly including the next-generation DS 3 and Vauxhall Corsa – the latter of which sister manufacturer Opel may insist on in order to maintain its upmarket aspirations in mainland Europe. In common with cars built on the bigger STLA Medium and STLA Large platforms, the 208 will initially launch as an electric car, with the possibility of petrol and hybrid powertrains later, depending on market demand.

We expect the new Volkswagen Polo-rivalling 208 to take design inspiration from the latest 3008 and 5008, and our exclusive images show how the car could look – both inside and out. Following in the footsteps of the newly launched SUVs, expect the 208 to inherit a set of slim headlights and distinctive three-claw daytime-running lights, plus a similarly patterned nose with body-coloured elements that emphasise the supermini’s premium positioning.