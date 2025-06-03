Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Peugeot 208 and 2008 GT Premium trim adds Alcantara, more tech and boosted EV range

The all-electric E-208 has also gained more range, plus there’s a new hybrid powertrain for the 208 and 2008

By:Alastair Crooks
3 Jun 2025
Peugeot 2008 GT premium range - front 3/45

A new Peugeot 208 is set to arrive next year, but the French firm is still looking to keep the current model competitive - adding a new GT Premium version and increasing the range of the all-electric E-208 to a maximum of 268 miles. 

The new GT Premium trim is also offered in the 208’s crossover sibling, the 2008, representing the most lavish and best-equipped edition in the line-up. Available to order now, the 208 GT Premium is priced from £28,295 with a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine, from £30,100 as a Hybrid, and from £34,000 for the E-208. The 2008 GT Premium is priced at £35,095 with the 128bhp PureTech petrol, £35,870 in Hybrid guise, and £39,310 for the electric E-2008

Sitting above the existing GT model, GT Premium adds Alcantara-clad Iconium upholstery inside, along with heated front seats and a massage function for the driver. Peugeot’s driver assist pack plus also comes as standard, adding adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality and active lane-keep assist. 

Peugeot 208 GT premium range - front 3/4

On the outside, the 208 GT Premium gets 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (the 2008 gets 18-inch wheels), three-claw daytime running lights and aluminium door sills with Peugeot lettering. 

Both the E-208 and E-2008 GT Premium get a heat pump as standard, which not only reduces energy consumption in colder months, but also has improved the range in the E-208 by 14 miles to 268 miles - improving on the new Vauxhall Corsa Electric Long Range and its 266-mile maximum. The 7kW and optional 11kW onboard chargers now come with bi-directional Vehicle-to-load capability on both the E-208 and E-2008 GT Premium models. 

The 208 Hybrid is offered in two states: there’s a new 109bhp version replacing the old 99bhp model, and a 144bhp Hybrid 145 edition replacing the Hybrid 134. The latter has only just arrived on Stellantis products this year and in the 208 it’s good for a 0-62mph time of 8.1 seconds while delivering claimed efficiency of up to 65mpg. The 2008 Hybrid is only offered with the more powerful of the two powertrains.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

