New Peugeot 208 and 2008 GT Premium trim adds Alcantara, more tech and boosted EV range

A new Peugeot 208 is set to arrive next year, but the French firm is still looking to keep the current model competitive - adding a new GT Premium version and increasing the range of the all-electric E-208 to a maximum of 268 miles.

The new GT Premium trim is also offered in the 208’s crossover sibling, the 2008, representing the most lavish and best-equipped edition in the line-up. Available to order now, the 208 GT Premium is priced from £28,295 with a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine, from £30,100 as a Hybrid, and from £34,000 for the E-208. The 2008 GT Premium is priced at £35,095 with the 128bhp PureTech petrol, £35,870 in Hybrid guise, and £39,310 for the electric E-2008.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Sitting above the existing GT model, GT Premium adds Alcantara-clad Iconium upholstery inside, along with heated front seats and a massage function for the driver. Peugeot’s driver assist pack plus also comes as standard, adding adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality and active lane-keep assist.

On the outside, the 208 GT Premium gets 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (the 2008 gets 18-inch wheels), three-claw daytime running lights and aluminium door sills with Peugeot lettering.

Both the E-208 and E-2008 GT Premium get a heat pump as standard, which not only reduces energy consumption in colder months, but also has improved the range in the E-208 by 14 miles to 268 miles - improving on the new Vauxhall Corsa Electric Long Range and its 266-mile maximum. The 7kW and optional 11kW onboard chargers now come with bi-directional Vehicle-to-load capability on both the E-208 and E-2008 GT Premium models.

The 208 Hybrid is offered in two states: there’s a new 109bhp version replacing the old 99bhp model, and a 144bhp Hybrid 145 edition replacing the Hybrid 134. The latter has only just arrived on Stellantis products this year and in the 208 it’s good for a 0-62mph time of 8.1 seconds while delivering claimed efficiency of up to 65mpg. The 2008 Hybrid is only offered with the more powerful of the two powertrains.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...