Hot hatch fans rejoice! A new Peugeot 208 GTi is officially on the way

Peugeot will bring back the legendary GTi badge on a performance version of today’s electric 208.

“Today I’m in a position to confirm we will reintroduce GTi on an e-208 as soon as possible,” said Alain Favey, the brand’s new CEO. “It’s a signal that we want to reconnect with our past. GTi shows our performance orientation and our involvement in motorsport – performance is what Peugeot stands for.”

The GTi revival will start with a pure-electric model of the existing generation – and could find a future with combustion or plug-in hybrid GTis. For now, though, the plan is to stick to electric, with Favey telling Auto Express: “we don’t exclude that there might be other executions under the GTi badge but nothing is planned.” Although an all-new 208 should break cover in 2026, the current model will get the upgrade.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Two electric motors are currently offered on the existing generation – with 134bhp and 154bhp – so there's plenty of headroom for a model with around 200bhp, potentially using the more powerful e-motor that’s found in the Abarth 600e or Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce with up to 287bhp.

Expect the traditional hot hatch makeover – an aggressive bodykit, a more sporty interior – as well as some digital upgrades to ensure the reborn GTi appeals to younger digital natives. Peugeot could gamify lap times and g-force meters, and introduce launch control and electronic torque management to boost the car’s performance and agility.