Hot hatch fans rejoice! A new Peugeot 208 GTi is officially on the way
The GTi badge is coming back, and sooner than we might have imagined!
Peugeot will bring back the legendary GTi badge on a performance version of today’s electric 208.
“Today I’m in a position to confirm we will reintroduce GTi on an e-208 as soon as possible,” said Alain Favey, the brand’s new CEO. “It’s a signal that we want to reconnect with our past. GTi shows our performance orientation and our involvement in motorsport – performance is what Peugeot stands for.”
The GTi revival will start with a pure-electric model of the existing generation – and could find a future with combustion or plug-in hybrid GTis. For now, though, the plan is to stick to electric, with Favey telling Auto Express: “we don’t exclude that there might be other executions under the GTi badge but nothing is planned.” Although an all-new 208 should break cover in 2026, the current model will get the upgrade.
Two electric motors are currently offered on the existing generation – with 134bhp and 154bhp – so there's plenty of headroom for a model with around 200bhp, potentially using the more powerful e-motor that’s found in the Abarth 600e or Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce with up to 287bhp.
Expect the traditional hot hatch makeover – an aggressive bodykit, a more sporty interior – as well as some digital upgrades to ensure the reborn GTi appeals to younger digital natives. Peugeot could gamify lap times and g-force meters, and introduce launch control and electronic torque management to boost the car’s performance and agility.
The Peugeot CEO has been in post for fewer than 60 days, but he’s made the decision to replace the Peugeot Sport Engineered badge with three letters that have much more provenance. The 508 PSE – a high performance plug-in hybrid – went out of production in December 2024.
A go-faster version of the next Peugeot 208 would also give the company a rival to the Alpine A290 and MINI JCW Electric. Other brands in the Stellantis family have launched their own small fast EVs recently, with the Lancia Ypsilon HF, Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e all based on the same underpinnings as the current 208. They also provide other clues to what kind of performance upgrades a new 208 GTi could receive.
Beyond just a more powerful motor, Stellantis has also been making other chassis upgrades for high performance models such as a Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential that improves the car’s agility, traction and handling. Cars like the Abarth 600e also come with stiffer suspension and anti-roll bars, a wider track, a new braking system and liquid cooling for the battery – something Peugeot would probably look to do with any future GTi.
There will be visual changes too, such as a lower ride height, bigger wheels and a subtle bodykit with a couple of GTi badges. Inside, expect contrast stitching and sportier seats – as well as a fresh take on Peugeot’s famous i-Cockpit instrument cluster.
