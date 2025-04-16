Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

The Ford Puma Gen-E is too late to the electric car party

Despite only just arriving, deputy editor Richard Ingram thinks the Ford Puma Gen-E is already being left behind by its electric car rivals

By:Richard Ingram
16 Apr 2025
Opinion - Ford Puma Gen-E

Retro-fitting petrol cars with electric powertrains is nothing new. Stellantis – parent company of Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and others – has done it for years, while the likes of MINI and BMW will offer you countless flavours of their wide-ranging ICE and EV line-up.

So in theory, Ford has every reason to pin its hopes on the latest Puma Gen-E, a zero- emissions take on one of our favourite small SUVs, and the UK’s best-selling car in 2024. Gone is the thrummy three-cylinder petrol engine, and in its place is a quiet, zippy electric powertrain that should play to the firm’s historical strengths in this part of the market.

Yet as with so many of Ford’s recent business decisions – goodbye Fiesta and soon farewell Focus, hello new Capri – it feels part knee-jerk and part too little, too late. Is it just another half-baked attempt to catch up with rivals who’ve covered all the powertrain bases to ride the wave of growing (if inconsistent) EV demand?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Think about it: the petrol Puma’s been on sale for six years already – so where does that leave the Gen-E? It can’t have more than two or three years to run, surely? And on paper, the electric car’s 234-mile range and 100kW peak charge speeds aren’t likely to see it keep pace with the inevitable onslaught of fresh blood due over the next 12 to 24 months.

It sounds like it drives well, at least. My colleague Alastair Crooks claims it’s “one of the more engaging small EVs you can buy” – apparently without sacrificing comfort or refinement. I won’t spoil the verdict, but it appears practical enough for small families as well. Throw in Ford’s recent ‘Power Promise’ – a free home charger and up to 10,000 miles of charging credit – and it’s making a reasonable case for itself.

But the bottom line is that Ford was late to the electric vehicle party, and it still feels like it’s only doing just about enough in Europe. We’re at a tipping point for the manufacturer; does it jack in the small-car market once and for all, and focus on vans, trucks and bigger SUVs here? Or can

it find a way to deliver fun, best-in-class small cars, packed with character, at affordable prices that still make Ford money? I know which I’d rather see…

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Ford Puma Gen-E review
Ford Puma Gen-E - front

Ford Puma Gen-E review

Despite being fun to drive and surprisingly practical, the Ford Puma Gen-E feels a little late to the game in terms of electric ability
In-depth reviews
11 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance
Czinger teases 21C&#039;s carbon fibre bodywork

Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance

Particulates emitted by the disposal of carbon fibre can be harmful to both machinery and human health
News
14 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month
Mazda 3 front corner right

Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month

Fluid handling and even more flowing styling are the selling points of the Mazda 3 in this affordable deal
News
12 Apr 2025
How green are electric cars? The truth about EV environmental impact and carbon footprints
Polestar 3 - front full width

How green are electric cars? The truth about EV environmental impact and carbon footprints

New figures from Polestar cast light on the big questions around EV sustainability and environmental impact compared to petrol cars
News
15 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content