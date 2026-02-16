Buyers looking for a Toyota supermini will be spoiled for choice in a few years’ time, because the Japanese giant is preparing a whole new generation of Toyota Yaris. Not wanting to alienate any of its loyal customers, the all-new iteration due in late 2027 or 2028 will follow the upcoming Corolla’s lead by offering fully electric, hybrid and ICE options for markets around the world.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Toyota’s European vice president of strategy and marketing, Andrea Carlucci, told Auto Express: “If there is a maker with a strong presence in the lower categories, it’s Toyota. We have a position of leadership, with a lot of consistency over time.

If electrification is the direction, I think we cannot avoid having a fully electrified version. When, I cannot comment, but it looks to be quite obvious.”

But Toyota wants to be ready with the right product for its customers at the right time. And although it was confirmed that a new electric Yaris is on the cards, it won’t come at the expense of a hybrid-powered variant.

Carlucci continued: “For now, the platform has to be strong, especially on small cars, when it comes to delivering a hybrid powertrain. The ideal path is to offer a platform where we have multi-energy options, so delivering different powertrains that are the right solution for every customer. Let me put it to you this way: a multi-energy approach isn’t just one solution. It has to be the solution.”