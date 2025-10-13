New Toyota Corolla Concept: world’s most popular car gets radical transformation

The Toyota Corolla has rarely been one to take giant leaps forward between generations, but that might be about to change thanks to a new concept that previews the next-generation car. Revealed at this year’s Japanese Mobility Show, this dramatically styled new concept might look like pure fiction, but it’s very close to the Corolla that’ll go on sale in 2027.

The new Corolla Concept has been presented in a saloon form that reveals lots of new design directions the model will take when it’s revealed in full in the coming years. These range from a new take on the three-box shape, right through to the digital interfaces.

Why does the Corolla Concept look like that?

The new direction starts with the car’s overall shape, which features a much lower base point for the windscreen that’s not unlike that of the latest Toyota Prius. This extended windscreen has many benefits, such as aero efficiency and an enhanced feeling of interior space, but the effect is taken further with front door windows that also dip down to give the cabin a particularly airy feel.

As well as being deeper than normal, the front screen also extends further back into the roof, nearly reaching the B-pillar before meeting a solid roof panel at the rear. We asked Toyota Europe’s design chief Lance Scott whether all these design elements are just a fantasy or something we might actually see, and he replied: “We’re trying something new, we’re challenging the direction we go in with Corolla.”

The concept’s rear end is just as progressive, with a tapering upper body that incorporates a small rear window framed in body colour that visually ‘floats’ above a black section that also incorporates a small ducktail spoiler. This is angled to a point of nearly turning the car into a fastback, but the flat shoulders above the rear wheels retain the look and feel of a saloon.