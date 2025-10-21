Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Toyota Land Cruiser FJ revealed: mini 4x4 with go-anywhere pedigree

Cartoonish, downsized Land Cruiser has been revealed ahead of Tokyo show debut next week

By:Richard Ingram
21 Oct 2025
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ - front static26

Say hello to the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: a 4.6-metre-long go-anywhere 4x4 with its sights set firmly on the forthcoming baby Land Rover Defender Sport. Launching in Japan in “mid-2026” there is no word yet on whether the boxy off-roader will come to Europe.

Revealed online ahead of its Tokyo Motor Show debut next week, the Land Cruiser FJ gets squared-off styling similar to that seen on its full-size sibling launched in 2023. That means the same angled wheelarches, extensive cladding and split-level windowline, plus a similarly upright windscreen and roof rails. Like the regular Land Cruiser, the FJ comes with a choice of two polarising front end designs, including one with round headlights “reminiscent of previous generations of Land Cruisers”.

It’s quite different from the rear, however. Here, Toyota has fitted the FJ with an external spare wheel and an Aygo-style darkened glass tailgate. The maker says the corner bumpers are removable, allowing owners to swap out damaged parts and “improve repairability”. Apparently, this will also allow for greater “customisability”.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ - rear static26

Inside, there’s a big central infotainment screen, with what looks like a big bar for the climate controls underneath. There’s a simple digital instrument cluster, chunky gearlever and plenty of physical switches, surrounded by what looks like lots of hard-wearing, family friendly materials. Large grab handles on the A-pillar are another typical Land Cruiser styling cue.

Measuring 4,575mm long, 1,855mm wide and 1,960mm tall, it’s roughly the same length as a Dacia Bigster, but quite a bit taller. Under the bonnet sits a 2.7-litre petrol engine with 161bhp and 246Nm of torque – probably our biggest clue that this isn’t a car designed for Europe. This motor is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time four-wheel drive system.

Toyota claims the car “achieves outstanding off-road performance” that is “worthy of a Land Cruiser”. Extensive testing apparently ensures “true Land Cruiser-ness – reliability, durability, and off-road performance”.

We’ll have more information on the Land Cruiser FJ when it makes its debut at the Tokyo Motor Show next week, including whether or not we can expect to see the car in UK showrooms in the future. Watch this space.

We may never see the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ on sale in the UK, but you can buy its bigger brother now via the Auto Express Buy a Car service. Check out the latest deals online.

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

