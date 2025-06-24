Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Toyota Land Cruiser hybrid makes go-anywhere SUV more efficient, and expensive

The new Toyota Land Cruiser now starts from nearly £81k, and is available exclusively with hybrid tech

By:Ellis Hyde
18 Nov 2025
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser - front 3/4

Every Toyota Land Cruiser now comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system that’s designed to make the larger than life 4x4 more efficient and more comfortable to drive, both on and off road. However it’s also even more expensive now with prices starting from £80,740.

That’s roughly £3,000 more than when the Land Cruiser just used diesel power, and means the Toyota is now about £18,000 more expensive than its chief rival, the Land Rover Defender 110.

That price gap gets even bigger with the Auto Express Buy A Car service, which right now can help you save more than £6,000 on a brand-new Defender 110.

What’s more, due to the addition of the hybrid tech, the Land Cruiser is no longer a seven-seater. Every model comes with five seats and exclusively in Invincible trim, while its standard kit includes 20-inch wheels, an openable panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a head-up display and leather upholstery.

New Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid powertrain

The Land Cruiser’s mild-hybrid set-up isn’t the same as the ‘self-charging’ full-hybrid system found in other Toyota models such as the Yaris or Corolla. It’s less complex and more compact, which allows the brand to add it to the cars’ existing powertrain, and without the need for significant modifications or re-engineering.

Under the bonnet is the 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine the new Land Cruiser has used since it was launched last year, but this is now paired with a small 48V lithium-ion battery and an electric motor-generator that can contribute an extra 16bhp and 65Nm of torque.

The main benefit is a quicker, quieter and smoother engine stop-start system, which will help when in town or heavy traffic. However, the hybrid tech should also make acceleration smoother and more consistent through the rev range, providing a more comfortable driving experience.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser - dynamic side profile

Toyota even claims the hybrid system enhances the Land Cruiser’s already immense ability to tackle obstacles off-road, and in no way compromises the 4x4’s ability to operate in “extreme conditions and rough terrain”.

The motor-generator is used to recharge the hybrid system’s battery, so drivers don’t have to worry about finding a plug out in the wilderness. It’s able to recuperate energy when the Land Cruiser is slowing down, with the regen function also improving efficiency.

Handily, the instrument display will show drivers if the hybrid system is recuperating energy or assisting the engine.

To protect the electrified assistance from whatever Land Cruiser owners want to throw at their vehicle, the motor-generator has been mounted high up on the engine block ensuring that the 4x4 can still wade through water up to 700mm deep. The battery has also been protected against water, while a filter helps prevent the build-up of dust in the cooling paths and a fan is meant to maintain the unit’s performance in high temperatures.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

