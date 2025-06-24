New Toyota Land Cruiser hybrid makes go-anywhere SUV more efficient, and expensive

Every Toyota Land Cruiser now comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system that’s designed to make the larger than life 4x4 more efficient and more comfortable to drive, both on and off road. However it’s also even more expensive now with prices starting from £80,740.

That’s roughly £3,000 more than when the Land Cruiser just used diesel power, and means the Toyota is now about £18,000 more expensive than its chief rival, the Land Rover Defender 110.

What’s more, due to the addition of the hybrid tech, the Land Cruiser is no longer a seven-seater. Every model comes with five seats and exclusively in Invincible trim, while its standard kit includes 20-inch wheels, an openable panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a head-up display and leather upholstery.

New Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid powertrain

The Land Cruiser’s mild-hybrid set-up isn’t the same as the ‘self-charging’ full-hybrid system found in other Toyota models such as the Yaris or Corolla. It’s less complex and more compact, which allows the brand to add it to the cars’ existing powertrain, and without the need for significant modifications or re-engineering.