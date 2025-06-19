We may still be waiting for the Toyota GR Corolla in the UK, but lucky drivers in Japan - where the hot hatch has been on sale since 2022 - are already welcoming an upgraded model.

The revised GR Corolla will officially go on sale from 3 November in the manufacturer’s home market, while the order book is now open for buyers keen to reserve a car. As Japan is a right-hand drive market, it’s likely that this version of the hot Corolla will be the one that arrives here in about a year’s time.

Toyota says the modifications are a direct result of lessons it’s learned from competing in Japan's Super Taikyu Series, while the manufacturer also confirmed an increase in model supply, allowing customers to purchase the car directly without participating in a lottery-based allocation system.

Revisions to the GR Corolla include a reinforced body structure, with additional structural adhesive designed to to increase rigidity and better handle the intense G-forces of circuits like the Nürburgring.

Engine performance has also been boosted. A new cool air duct has been added to reduce intake-air temperature during high-load driving, ensuring stable output even during prolonged full-throttle use. There’s also a JBL sound system upgrade, with an Active Sound Control (ASC) feature that mimics the turbo-burble of a race car.