Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch updated but the wait for a UK release goes on
While drivers continue to wait for the Toyota GR Corolla to hit UK roads, Toyota has introduced upgrades to the hot hatch in Japan
We may still be waiting for the Toyota GR Corolla in the UK, but lucky drivers in Japan - where the hot hatch has been on sale since 2022 - are already welcoming an upgraded model.
The revised GR Corolla will officially go on sale from 3 November in the manufacturer’s home market, while the order book is now open for buyers keen to reserve a car. As Japan is a right-hand drive market, it’s likely that this version of the hot Corolla will be the one that arrives here in about a year’s time.
Toyota says the modifications are a direct result of lessons it’s learned from competing in Japan's Super Taikyu Series, while the manufacturer also confirmed an increase in model supply, allowing customers to purchase the car directly without participating in a lottery-based allocation system.
Revisions to the GR Corolla include a reinforced body structure, with additional structural adhesive designed to to increase rigidity and better handle the intense G-forces of circuits like the Nürburgring.
Engine performance has also been boosted. A new cool air duct has been added to reduce intake-air temperature during high-load driving, ensuring stable output even during prolonged full-throttle use. There’s also a JBL sound system upgrade, with an Active Sound Control (ASC) feature that mimics the turbo-burble of a race car.
For current existing owners, TGR is also developing a software upgrade program to be rolled out in spring 2026. This will boost maximum torque from 370Nm to 400Nm, and revise the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system's driving modes.
Toyota has stated that this update to the GR Corolla is part of its commitment to continuously evolving its 'ever-better cars' philosophy, with the GR Corolla at the forefront of the programme.
If you can’t wait for the Toyota GR Corolla to land in the UK, used versions of its GR Yaris little brother are selling for around £30,000 on our Buy A Car service…
When will we see the GR Corolla in the UK?
We can expect to see the rally-bred GR Corolla launched here within the next 12 months, which isn’t much of a surprise after Toyota announced it would build the hot hatch at its plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire to help address lengthy global waiting lists.
“We have a philosophy that you build where you sell, so to build in Europe and not sell in Europe would be counter to that,” Toyota’s European COO Matt Harrison told Auto Express. “The gap between supply and demand is now, so it’s about how quickly we can get it. We need to act fast.”
The Burnaston site was chosen because, as well as its factory capacity, the UK has motorsport expertise that aligns with the specialist nature of the low-volume performance hatchback. “The GR Corolla is bespoke, it doesn’t go through the normal processes”, Harrison told us.
While the current-generation Corolla has been built at Burnaston in standard guise since its launch in 2019, the GR Corolla’s significant performance-related changes will require adjustments to the tooling on the Derbyshire plant’s production line.
Key changes over the regular Corolla include a three-cylinder 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with 296bhp and 370Nm of torque, a four-wheel drive and torque-vectoring system - all of which is shared in some respect with the GR Yaris. In some markets this year, Toyota is also bringing out tweaks to the GR Corolla with revised steering and suspension components to go with a choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.
The GR Corolla arrived in other markets two years after the GR Yaris, in 2022. When we drove the car in the US during its launch, we found the Volkswagen Golf R rival to be a real joy on country roads thanks to its chassis tuning and the amount of feedback from the steering combined with the clever torque distribution system.
The GR Yaris gained a bespoke three-door bodyshell to give aerodynamic benefits to the World Rally Championship car - which responded by winning the WRC title in 2022 and 2023. The GR Corolla retains the same five-door body as the standard car, but gains a heft of exterior tweaks, including 18-inch alloy wheels, beefed-up wheelarches, unique front and rear bumpers, a rear roof spoiler and a triple-exit central exhaust - something that might alleviate the broken hearts of Civic Type R fans.
Pricing hasn’t been announced just yet, although we’re certain the GR Corolla will be more expensive than the GR Yaris, which most recently started at £46,045. Hopefully Toyota’s new hot hatch won’t eclipse the mega-rare, one-of-10 Civic Type R Ultimate Editions, which are priced at £57,905.
