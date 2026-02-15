Electric cars are more expensive to buy and insure, and will depreciate faster

Well, that was a bit awkward. In the first month of 2026, a year when electric cars must sell like never before, the market share for such vehicles was lower than it was in January 12 months ago.

A handful of the many new car sales trends already emerging in ’26: around two in every 10 cars bought are 100-per cent EVs, almost three in ten are hybrids, and five in ten are powered solely by combustion engines. Therefore, eight in ten new cars feature fuel tanks. That’s not what the UK Government wants or expects, given its heavily promoted Electric Car Grant.

Also in January, the Government’s own Department for Transport, which is famously obsessed with train and bus users (the few), has finally decided to speak to motorists (the many) – via an extensive, expensive and aggressive advertising and publicity blitz designed to turn them off diesel or petrol cars and on to EVs. That, I’d argue, is beyond its remit.

What you, me and every other driver surely expect of the DfT is for it to focus on making the road network safer, smoother, less congested and better value for us, the mugs who pay scores of billions annually in taxes, duties, levies and tolls. Instead, what

I and others have been bombarded with from the department this year (and beyond, I suspect) are repeated, uncompromising, less than impartial ‘switch to an EV’ messages.