New Renault Master E-Tech is a large electric panel van with a large 285-mile range

The all-electric Master E-Tech will arrive with a big boost to range and power

by: Alastair Crooks
1 Feb 2024
Renault revealed the fourth-generation Renault Master last year and just like with its predecessor there’s an all-electric E-Tech version. The new Master E-Tech comes with a choice of two batteries and will be available from spring. 

From the outside, the new Master E-Tech looks almost identical to the two diesel alternatives, aside from some extra body-coloured panels on the front bumper and a charging flap on the front wing. 

Renault has pointed out that the new Master benefits from the “Aerovan” concept with a focus on aerodynamics to improve its drag coefficient by 20 per cent compared to the old model. 

The two battery capacities for Master E-Tech buyer to choose from are 40kWh and 87kWh. Both have the same 1,625kg payload capacity, but fall well short of the diesel Master’s 2,396kg maximum. At least it’s up on the old Master E-Tech’s 1,420kg figure and there’s also a 2.5 tonne towing rating.

The 40kWh version can travel up to 124 miles on a single charge (pending verification), while the 87kWh model has a WLTP-rated 285-mile range. As for charging, there’s a 130kW fast charge limit which can add 156 miles in 30 minutes. 

The smaller battery Renault Master E-Tech comes with a 128bhp electric motor where the large battery gets a 140bhp motor and 300Nm of torque - both of these represent a massive increase over the old model’s 79bhp and 210Nm of torque. Renault has added a “dynamic braking system” which provides a boost to stopping power but also recovers energy from the brakes to help charge the battery.

There’s ‘vehicle to load’ and ‘vehicle to grid’ capability too with the Master E-Tech able to use its battery to charge external devices like power tools, computers, fridges and machinery. Vehicle to grid allows energy to be sent to the national grid via a bidirectional charger.  

Pricing for the new Master E-Tech hasn’t been announced yet, but we expect it to kick off around the £45,000 mark for the smaller battery model and over £50,000 for the larger battery. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

