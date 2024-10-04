Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month

Prime Line trim with 16-inch alloys and radar cruise

2.5-litre petrol engine good for nearly 48mpg

£2,495 down and £178 per month

Manufacturers tend to play things safe with the styling of their family cars. The buyers of small SUVs might be a bit more adventurous and supercars can be as wild as you like, but the average family hatchback tends to fade into the background.

Nobody told Mazda though, whose Mazda 3 is a genuinely arresting shape, especially in the brand’s signature Soul Red Mica paintwork. It looks elegant and expensive - but the latter at least is an illusion, when you can put one on the driveway for only £178 per month.

That’s the headline figure in our latest Car Deal of the Day, with Leasing Options offering a 2.5-litre mild-hybrid Mazda 3 in Prime Line trim for £2,495.71 down, and then £178.81 a month on a 24-month, 5,000 miles per-annum deal.

As we often say, you can probably get that mileage limit adjusted for a little extra money if you think you’ll be going further, while metallic paint is included, so factor in a bit more besides if you want that Soul Red paint. But well under £200 for a car like this seems pretty good to us.

The 3’s 138bhp output doesn’t seem a lot for 2.5 litres, but Mazda’s one of few manufacturers, perhaps the only one, to have eschewed the ‘downsizing’ and turbocharging trends of the last few decades in favour of larger, under-stressed, naturally-aspirated engines – the thinking being that in real-world driving, rather than a laboratory, they’re more efficient, and probably more reliable too. Officially, Mazda claims 47.9mpg from its 2.5, and there’s a good chance you’ll be able to hit that.

It comes with a 9.5-second 0-62mph time, and the 3 is a fluid handler, has a fantastic manual gearshift, and rides well too – it’s a grown-up, but far from boring driving experience. Even in this basic Prime Line trim, equipment is generous, with standard kit including 16-inch alloys, air conditioning, LED headlights, radar cruise control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

