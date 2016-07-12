Used Mercedes A-Class (Mk3, 2013-2018) review

Verdict

The third-generation Mercedes A-Class was a huge success for the brand – and that means there are plenty of examples on the used market today. The BMW 1 Series is better to drive and the Volkswagen Golf is more practical, but the A-Class has top tech and good engines on its side.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you simply want to enjoy the creature comforts and premium image of a Mercedes in a smaller, more economical package, then the A-Class will easily deliver – provided you don’t expect the last word in ride comfort and interior space.

Which one should I buy?

Best Mercedes A-Class for low costs: A180 SE

Best Mercedes A-Class for long journeys: A180d Sport

Best Mercedes A-Class for driving fun: A45 AMG

When Mercedes launched the original A-Class in 1998, it came up with something new and unique: a small family hatch that sat its occupants high, MPV style, keeping them out of the way of the mechanicals in the event of a crash. However, somewhat infamously, the A-Class failed the so-called 'moose test' and forced Mercedes to modify the chassis and fit ESP (Electronic Stability Control) as standard to keep the car the right way up in sudden evasive manoeuvres.

A facelift for the first A-Class was unveiled in 2001 before production ended in 2004. By this time, nearly 1.1 million W168 A-Class models had been produced, with Mercedes reportedly losing around £1,200 for every vehicle sold. Despite the profitability issues, the 2004 Mk2 A-Class was an update on the themes of the Mk1 with the same MPV-style approach. Thankfully, the Mk3 model we’re featuring here was almost unrecognisable from what had gone before.

Mercedes chose a more conventional family hatchback design for its third-generation A-Class, which sold in much greater numbers than the car it replaced. It may be less distinctive but the newer car is a much better used-car prospect.