New Genesis GV90 flagship SUV spotted for the first time… in a ditch

However, while the concept features extravagant, pillarless coach doors and no physical door handles, it looks like the production version will get a set of ordinary doors and at least a set of pop-out handles. The razor-thin digital side mirrors have been ditched for normal ones, and the turbine wheels worn by the prototype are new.

The interior of the Neolun featured an enormous central display sitting atop the dashboard, a floating centre console, speakers just about everywhere you looked and lots of quilted materials, on both the seats and door panels.

Some of these touches may make their way into production, but we expect the infotainment system will have a similar set-up to the facelifted GV60 and GV70 SUVs, both of which get a 27-inch screen that’s less tall and mounted much closer to the driver.

Despite its enormity, the Neolun features just four seats, with the front two able to swivel around if you wanted to natter face-to-face with passengers in the back. The GV90 is likely to offer seating for at least five, or possibly up to seven, considering rivals like the Mercedes EQS SUV and Volvo EX90 do just that.

The Genesis GV90 could use the same E-GMP bespoke electric-car architecture as the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9, but some reports have suggested it’ll be the first model to sit on the Hyundai Motor Group’s new eM platform.

The new set-up is being developed specifically for electric passenger cars across all segments and, according to Hyundai, will allow for a 50 per cent improvement in driving range on a single charge compared to current models, in addition to supporting Level 3 autonomous driving or higher. The eM platform will also utilise the group's new ‘Integrated Modular Architecture’, with the goal of standardising key components such as the battery and electric motors.

Either way, the GV90 is likely to feature an 800V electrical system for ultra-rapid charging, a 100kWh+ battery pack for nearly 400 miles of range and a selection of single-motor, rear-drive or dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrains. After what happened during testing, hopefully Genesis will give it a Snow mode, too.

The Genesis GV90 is expected to arrive next year, and could come to the UK. If it does, prices would probably start around the £100,000 mark.

