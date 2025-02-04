Citroen Ami gains new retro appeal thanks to ‘Type-Ami’ Caselani conversion

The Citroen Ami is not a vehicle that lacks character, but Italian-based bodywork manufacturer Caselani thought it could use some classic Citroen design touches - and has come up with the new Type-Ami.

Under licence from Citroen itself, Caselani already sells the Relay-based Type H, the Berlingo-based 2CV Fourgonnette and the mid-size Dispatch-based Type HG. And with the Ami, which has just received a mid-life update for 2025, Caselani has again gone for a retro look.

Instead of using Citroen’s new badge, the Type-Ami wears a huge pair of chevrons on an entirely new piece of bodywork. There’s also a fresh set of headlights, protruding from the body in the style of Citroen’s Type H van.

A distinctive trait Caselani has incorporated in its design is the use of horizontal lines along the sides – something Citroen featured on the original Fourgonnette and Type H vans. The Type-Ami has this design on its brand-new side panels and doors, and at the rear. Caselani also fits a set of tiny steel wheels for extra retro charm, but despite the new panelling, the Type-Ami weighs the same 471kg as the regular car.

The Type-Ami is also expected to retain the same technical specification as the regular Ami, with a 5.5kWh battery sending power to a 8bhp electric motor for a top speed of 28mph and a range of 46 miles.

The Type-Ami got the approval of Citroen, having been penned by Caselani designer David Obendorfer and Pierre Leclercq, head of Citroen’s Style Centre. If you want to buy the kit fitted to the Ami, it’ll set you back 13,900 Euros (roughly £11,500), but there’s also an option to buy it separately and fit it to your own Ami, which costs 5,000 Euros (roughly £4,100).

Do you like the look of the Caselani Type-Ami? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...