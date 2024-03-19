Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New facelifted Citroen Berlingo, Dispatch and Relay vans all available to order now

The first examples of the three facelifted vans are due to arrive in April

by: Ellis Hyde
19 Mar 2024
Citroen Berlingo, Dispatch and Relay vans 5

Citroen has given its van line-up a top to bottom refresh, updating the styling and technology onboard the compact Berlingo, mid-size Dispatch and large Relay LCVs. The electric versions of all three vans now offer more range too, thanks to revised or all-new powertrains.

The facelifted Berlingo, Dispatch and Relay – as well as their electric van counterparts – will be the first models to arrive with Citroen’s new brand identity first seen on the new e-C3 supermini that’s due later this year. All three vans wear the revamped Citroen logo, which harks back to the company’s original emblem from 1919.

Citroen Berlingo Van and e-Berlingo Van

In addition to the range-wide styling changes, the updated Berlingo Van and all-electric e-Berlingo Van – not to be confused with the Berlingo and e-Berlingo MPV – benefit from Citroen’s famously soft Advanced Comfort seats and a redesigned dashboard that includes a digital instrument panel.

Other new technology includes a 10-inch HD touchscreen and surround-view camera system for top-spec versions, plus safety kit like adaptive cruise control and driver tiredness warning.

The Berlingo and e-Berlingo vans are available in two lengths – 4.4 and 4.75 metres long – with up to 4.4 cubic metres of cargo space available in the right form. There’s also an extended cab version with seating for five. The maximum payload is one tonne in petrol and diesel vans, or 780kg for the electric version.

Citroen Berlingo - front5

The regular Berlingo Van is offered with the same choice of PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesel engines as before, but the e-Berlingo Van gets a new 52kWh battery and 205-mile range, plus an upgraded regenerative braking system with three strengths that drivers can toggle between using paddles on the steering wheel.

Prices for the new Citroen Berlingo Van start from £19,255 (excluding VAT), while the e-Berlingo Van is priced from £25,455 (excl. VAT), after the Government’s plug-in van grant (PiVG) has been subtracted.

Citroen Dispatch and e-Dispatch

The medium-size Citroen Dispatch and e-Dispatch have received a new front bumper for enhanced aerodynamics, plus new LED headlights and radiator grille. The dashboard has been revised too, with the existing storage compartments made larger, and additional cubbies added so the “Dispatch can act as an extension of the office”, says Citroen.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Dual 10-inch displays with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard-fit on every Dispatch, as is electric power steering to help make the van more manoeuvrable. Entry-level Enterprise trim includes lane keep assist and driver attention alert too, with more safety kit added on top-spec Driver models.

The Dispatch and e-Dispatch are available in 4.98-metre-long ‘M’ and 5.33-metre-long ‘L’ body lengths, with the option of five or six-seater extended cab models. The panel vans can carry up to 6.6 cubic metres of cargo, with a payload of 1,446kg in Dispatch and 1,000kg for the e-Dispatch.

Citroen Dispatch - front5

The new Citroen Dispatch starts from £26,710 (excl. VAT) and is offered with a choice of two BlueHDi diesel engines. The Citroen e-Dispatch starts from £36,210 (excl. VAT and after PiVG), and is powered by a new 75kWh battery that offers a range of up to 217 miles.

Citroen Relay and e-Relay

Both the Relay’s diesel engine and e-Relay’s electric powertrain have been overhauled for 2024 to offer greater efficiency and lower running costs. The new 2.2-litre BlueHDi diesel engine is available in two power outputs, 138bhp and 178bhp, paired with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile the e-Relay has been fitted with an all-new powertrain, with the van’s electric motor now producing 267bhp and 410Nm – up from 120bhp and 410Nm before. In place of the previous 37kWh and 70kWh batteries, the e-Relay is now powered by a whopping 110kWh that offers a 261-mile range. It also features an upgraded regenerative braking system, but with four strengths to choose from.

The dashboard in the French Ford Transit rival has been redesigned to incorporate the new digital instrument display and 10-inch central touchscreen, while the e-Relay specifically features a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control and upgraded fabric upholstery.

The Relay and e-Relay are available in several configurations. Panel vans are offered with 3.45-metre and 4.04-metre wheelbases and L2, L3 and L3 body lengths that can provide up to 17 cubic metres of load space. Chassis cabs are also available for bespoke conversions.

Prices for the diesel-powered Relay start from £30,315 (excl. VAT), while the all-electric e-Relay is priced from £44,485 (excl. VAT and after PiVG).

Click here for our list of the best electric vans...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

