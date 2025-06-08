A new Citroen 2CV? Some say oui, others say non
A new Citroen 2CV could be inbound, but would this be a French fancy or a financial flop?
The Citroen 2CV is an icon that has captured the attention of car enthusiasts ever since the original model launched back in the 1940s. After production ended in 1990, the 2CV name lay dormant and became a distant memory… until now. Rumours have recently been swirling that the French brand could be preparing to revive the 2CV name, following the success of the new Renault 5. In a recent exclusive interview, Former Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas and Head of Design Pierre Leclercq have revealed that this might actually be on the cards.
At Auto Express, the question has been raised: would reviving the 2CV name be a good thing, or is it better left in the past? Editor Paul Barker and deputy editor Richard Ingram have differing views on the matter - and below, they showcase both sides of the argument. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments…
“Imagine it: a bubbly, snail-inspired family car with a roomy interior, hiding a modern platform and drivetrain, plus that typical Citroen-soft ride quality”
By Richard Ingram, deputy editor
Contrary to what I might suggest over the next five paragraphs, I’m not actually that into retro remakes. Yet being able to capture the magic of the original, blending the rooted DNA of the brand in a contemporary – and most importantly, competitive – way, is a surefire recipe for success.
Take the modern MINI as an example. There’s no mistaking it for anything else, yet it doesn’t sacrifice what made the dinky fifties small car so great: namely that super-sharp go-kart driving experience. How about the latest Land Rover Defender? Boxy but brilliant; nothing compares if you really want to venture as far as possible off the beaten track.
I think Citroen could (and should) do something similar with the reinvented 2CV. Imagine it: a bubbly, snail-inspired family car with a roomy interior, hiding a modern platform and drivetrain, plus that typical Citroen-soft ride quality. You could even put some Airbumps on the side for ultimate car-park prang protection.
Citroen (and parent company Stellantis) is on a roll right now: the fantastic e-C3 is our reigning Car of the Year, and the sharply-styled C5 Aircross is a concept car in all but name. Don’t forget the polarising Ami quadricycle – proof that Citroen can do something different and get away with it.
So here’s hoping that those fanciful French designers, engineers and execs can find a way to glance back while also looking forward. Just one request: Can I be the first to carry that carton of eggs across a ploughed field? Sometimes these Auto Express features write themselves!
“Whisper it, but the Citroen 2CV really wasn’t very good when it was new”
By Paul Barker, editor
It’s really easy to get wrapped up in enthusiastic nostalgia when it comes to cars. Wouldn’t it be great to resurrect car X/Y/Z? Largely, no it wouldn’t!
Whisper it, but the Citroen 2CV really wasn’t very good when it was new. Characterful, yes, and great if you want to carry eggs across a rutted French field without them breaking, but otherwise it’s best consigned to the history books.
Citroen has had success over the years by looking forward rather than back, and trying to pioneer – from the DS and the SM, to the Picasso and C4 Cactus – cars that brought something new to the table. I’m sure a new 2CV would make people smile, but will they put their money where their grin is, and make it commercially successful?
The car industry is littered with initially well received retro reinventions that didn't succeed. The Chrysler PT Cruiser is a fine example of a car that exploded into life, but once that initial hysteria had dried up, sales ground to a halt quicker than a 2CV on a steep incline. Likewise, the rebooted Volkswagen Beetle wouldn't exactly be categorised as a success.
Hopefully Renault’s new 5 will buck the trend, and Citroen execs must be looking enviously over the fence at their French rival, but time will tell how easy it is to keep the momentum over the next three or four years on what is such a style statement of a car.
Maybe Citroen can capture the essence of what made the 2CV so popular: that humble low-cost simplicity? But I think it would be better off creating a new 21st-century icon that doesn’t rely on misty-eyed memories of the distant past.
Let us know your thoughts on the Citroen 2CV's potential return in the comments section below...
