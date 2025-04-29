Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Citroen Ami Buggy facelifted for 2025 and it’s as cute as ever

The Ami might not be the most obvious off-roader, but that’s not stopping Citroen

By:Alastair Crooks
29 Apr 2025
Citroen Ami Buggy facelift 2025

Last year we saw the dinky Citroen Ami get a redesign and now it's the turn of the Ami Buggy - the electric quadricycle's slightly more rugged off-road variant. 

Sales of the original Ami Buggy were limited to just 40 units here in the UK, and customer demand will dictate whether the updated version reaches UK showrooms - although even the regular facelifted Ami is still not on sale here. 

The design of the revised Ami Buggy follows the update to the standard model, with Citroen’s new badge adorning the front and rear, while the headlights have been reshaped and moved higher up the body. As before, pairs of corresponding parts – including the front and rear body panels, the wings, plus the windscreen pillars and rear screen – are made from the same moulds to keep production costs low and give the Ami Buggy a unique symmetrical design. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Further details to help the Buggy stand out include a convertible fabric roof, a roof spoiler, yellow badging, 14-inch steel wheels finished in gold, and metal side bars instead of doors for a more open, adventurous look. Despite the funky design carrying over to the interior, it’s still pretty barren, with a holder for your smartphone, which can then act as an infotainment screen thanks to Citroen’s MyConnect Box app, displaying things like battery charge level, mileage, charging time and entertainment. 

The technical layout of the Ami Buggy remains unchanged with a 5.5kWh battery sending power to an 8bhp electric motor for a top speed of 28mph and a maximum range of 46 miles. Charging speeds stand at a rather laborious four hours with a 3kW charger. 

Pricing for the Ami Buggy in France starts from 7,990 Euros (roughly £6,800), but we’ll have to wait and see if Citroen decides to bring its updated electric runabout to the UK. 

Click here for our list of the cheapest electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Citroen Ami gains new retro appeal thanks to ‘Type-Ami’ Caselani conversion
New Caselani Type-Ami - front 3/4 studio

Citroen Ami gains new retro appeal thanks to ‘Type-Ami’ Caselani conversion

The tiny electric quadricycle gets a history lesson courtesy of Italian company
News
4 Feb 2025
Cheapest cars to run 2025
Cheapest cars to run - header

Cheapest cars to run 2025

When it comes to total cost of ownership, cut-price entry-level models aren’t always the best. So what are the cheapest cars to run in the UK today?
Best cars & vans
31 Jan 2025
Best city cars to buy 2025
Best city cars - header image

Best city cars to buy 2025

Conquering the city streets? These are the best urban runabouts for the job
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2025
Awwwww! Citroen Ami has an adorable new look that includes a subtle nod to the iconic 2CV
Citroen Ami facelift - front

Awwwww! Citroen Ami has an adorable new look that includes a subtle nod to the iconic 2CV

The Ami’s new face takes inspiration from the Citroen Oli concept revealed in 2022, while there are cues from the Tin Snail, too
News
14 Oct 2024

Most Popular

New electric car MoT tests could be coming to the UK
Tesla Model X on two-post inspection ramp

New electric car MoT tests could be coming to the UK

New technology and driver assistance systems require changes to annual testing, says EC
News
25 Apr 2025
Chinese cars can’t match their European rivals when it comes to engineering
Opinion - Shanghai Auto Show

Chinese cars can’t match their European rivals when it comes to engineering

This new brand of cars might have battery tech on their side, but European buyers want much more than that
Opinion
25 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: the one and only Nissan Juke for less than £150 per month
Nissan Juke - left cornering

Car Deal of the Day: the one and only Nissan Juke for less than £150 per month

Nissan’s best-selling small SUV just got a little bit cheaper and is our Deal of the Day for 26 April
News
26 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content