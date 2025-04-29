Citroen Ami Buggy facelifted for 2025 and it’s as cute as ever

Last year we saw the dinky Citroen Ami get a redesign and now it's the turn of the Ami Buggy - the electric quadricycle's slightly more rugged off-road variant.

Sales of the original Ami Buggy were limited to just 40 units here in the UK, and customer demand will dictate whether the updated version reaches UK showrooms - although even the regular facelifted Ami is still not on sale here.

The design of the revised Ami Buggy follows the update to the standard model, with Citroen’s new badge adorning the front and rear, while the headlights have been reshaped and moved higher up the body. As before, pairs of corresponding parts – including the front and rear body panels, the wings, plus the windscreen pillars and rear screen – are made from the same moulds to keep production costs low and give the Ami Buggy a unique symmetrical design.

Further details to help the Buggy stand out include a convertible fabric roof, a roof spoiler, yellow badging, 14-inch steel wheels finished in gold, and metal side bars instead of doors for a more open, adventurous look. Despite the funky design carrying over to the interior, it’s still pretty barren, with a holder for your smartphone, which can then act as an infotainment screen thanks to Citroen’s MyConnect Box app, displaying things like battery charge level, mileage, charging time and entertainment.

The technical layout of the Ami Buggy remains unchanged with a 5.5kWh battery sending power to an 8bhp electric motor for a top speed of 28mph and a maximum range of 46 miles. Charging speeds stand at a rather laborious four hours with a 3kW charger.

Pricing for the Ami Buggy in France starts from 7,990 Euros (roughly £6,800), but we’ll have to wait and see if Citroen decides to bring its updated electric runabout to the UK.

