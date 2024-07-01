New Citroen Ami Peps range-topper celebrates baby EV’s 4th birthday

The adorable and utterly outlandish Citroen Ami has just turned four. Rather than booking a bouncy castle, Citroen has introduced a new range-topping, and slightly sporty-looking, version called the My Ami Peps to celebrate the oddball electric city car’s birthday.

Available to order now from £8,595, the My Ami Peps features the black facia, headlight surrounds, bumper and wheelarch cladding from the off-road-inspired My Ami Buggy. It also gets funky wheel covers, a rear spoiler and colourful graphics on the doors and C-pillars.

The My Ami Peps has a small instrument panel behind the steering wheel for vital driver information, plus a smartphone clip for a device so it can provide navigation, music and handle calls through the My Ami Play interface/smartphone app. Also found inside are orange door nets, storage bins, straps and floor mat stitching.

Citroen has made a few other changes to the Ami line-up. For starters, it’s decided to replace the original Ami Blue paint with a new ‘Night Sepia’ hue, which is darker and somewhere between brown and grey. This will be the paint colour used for every new Ami going forward.

Meanwhile, the Citroen Ami Cargo – the single-seat, commercial variant of the tiny city car, designed for last-mile deliveries – has been axed. Instead, buyers can now purchase a £259 modular ‘My Ami Cargo Kit’ that allows any passenger Ami to be converted into parcel delivering configuration (or back) in five minutes, says Citroen.

The kit includes two vertical panels to separate driver and passenger areas, four panels to create a practical loading surface and protect the passenger seat underneath, and a net to conceal packages. Equipped with this kit, the Ami can carry up to 340 litres of stuff, and when you need to carry a passenger, all the elements can be folded down and stored behind the driver’s seat.

