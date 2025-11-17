Volkswagen is coming up with unique ideas to fight China in the car sales war

Comfortably and confidently, the Volkswagen brand currently occupies the top slot in the UK new-car sales league. And in the immediate future, there’s zero prospect of it being knocked off its perch.

But just as VW fought hard to steal that position from Ford, I believe the German firm will, in turn, be dislodged. No need to panic just yet, though; it’ll probably be years, not months, before it’s dethroned.

So, the big, obvious question is: who’ll eventually inherit that coveted number one slot?

Advertisement - Article continues below

With the massive bonus of greenfield factories in the UK and talented, productive, well behaved Brit workers, Nissan and Toyota are – on paper – best placed to become market leader. Especially because they enjoy the huge added benefit of selling their Japanese-built models alongside those produced in Britain. But unfathomably, neither has lodged a serious challenge to rise to number one.

Same goes for South Korea’s plucky Hyundai and upstart sister, Kia. Both import cars built in Europe, their home country and elsewhere. And nothing would please them more than to be top of the UK sales tree. But neither is – or looks likely to be, with their retail prices having shifted from low/medium to medium/high. Or in some cases very high.