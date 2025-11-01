Chinese car brands follow the Tesla template, but with a greater focus on price

Over the past 18 months or so Chinese car brands have been hitting UK roads in their droves. So to help you make sense of all these new manufacturers, we’ve created a special report covering everything you need to know.

Around one-in-10 new cars in the UK are now made by a Chinese brand, which is quite a rise. Even more significantly, we’ve never seen so many unfamiliar names arriving here at once.

It’s fascinating and, if you’re an established manufacturer, terrifying. I’ll be amazed if all the new brands survive, but the bigger players coming to the UK are hell bent on making an impression – and have the cash to do it.

What’s more, the success is not based on incremental new-car sales. It has come – and will continue to come – at the expense of household names. The big brands we’ve known all our lives have been caught out by how quickly UK buyers have been willing to embrace the idea of driving a car from a firm they hadn’t heard of a couple of years ago – and maybe hasn’t even been producing vehicles for long.

In some ways Tesla is the template, but the Chinese major less on personality, more on affordability, and use lots of marketing money, and tech, to gain sales.