New Vauxhall Frontera Electric 2025 review: adequate SUV is saved by its price

Verdict

The entry-level Vauxhall Frontera Electric offers impressive space and equipment for the money, especially with the Government grant, although you can see where cost has been taken out. The driving experience is adequate, and range really isn’t great, but the biggest strength is its keen pricing.

The fashion of reviving old brand names reached the Vauxhall Frontera this year – formerly a chunky and slightly crude off-roader sold through the 1990s and beyond.

Its revival comes in a smaller form than its predecessor, as the new Frontera nestles between its Mokka and Grandland SUV siblings; 230mm longer than the Mokka and 265mm shorter than the range-topping Grandland, with all three offered in petrol hybrid or electric form. In petrol guise at least, it gets the £550 option of seven seats, but the back two occupants will have to be pretty small, and it wipes out all bar 40 litres of boot space.

We’re focusing on the electric version here because, in an unprecedented move, it’s actually cheaper than the entry petrol hybrid model, although still marginally above Citroen’s closely related C3 Aircross.

As with all electric Vauxhalls, the Frontera qualifies for the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant, further distancing the electric version from its pricier hybrid car sibling. With the grant, the EV kicks off at £22,495, although the Auto Express Buy a Car service currently has new Frontera Electric models available below £20,000.