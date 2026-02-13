The Jeep Avenger was originally designed and developed to be ‘Europe’s Jeep’, and it’s proven to be a hit, with more than 270,000 buyers to date. Now a heavily updated model is available to order that will be pivotal to the brand’s continued success.

The key exterior differences come at the front, with high-spec Summit models now featuring Matrix LED headlights and an illuminated grille.

All models pick up new wheel designs, available in either 17 inches or 18 inches, while there are two new colour options, including the vibrant Bamboo Green first seen on the larger Compass.

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A more rugged 4XE variant features black design elements up front and unique wheels, emphasising its all-wheel drive layout. It also promises improved approach and departure angles, and an impressive 210mm of ground clearance, turning the otherwise compact urban runaround into a fairly useful off-road companion.

If you can't wait for the updated model to arrive, you can buy a used Jeep Avenger from around £14,000 through the Auto Express Buy a Car service now.

What does the new Jeep Avenger look like inside?

Changes inside include new trim across many of the surfaces, with fresh soft-touch materials on the doors and lower dash. However, Jeep has not updated the digital interfaces as expected, although the system does get new software, and high-spec models now include a 360-degree parking camera for the first time.