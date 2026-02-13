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New Jeep Avenger facelift revealed: looks get tougher, tech gets fancier

Jeep’s highest selling model in Europe gains plenty of kit, plus a new petrol engine

By:Jordan Katsianis
13 May 2026
Jeep Avenger 85th Anniversary - front22

The Jeep Avenger was originally designed and developed to be ‘Europe’s Jeep’, and it’s proven to be a hit, with more than 270,000 buyers to date. Now a heavily updated model is available to order that will be pivotal to the brand’s continued success.

The key exterior differences come at the front, with high-spec Summit models now featuring Matrix LED headlights and an illuminated grille.

All models pick up new wheel designs, available in either 17 inches or 18 inches, while there are two new colour options, including the vibrant Bamboo Green first seen on the larger Compass

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A more rugged 4XE variant features black design elements up front and unique wheels, emphasising its all-wheel drive layout. It also promises improved approach and departure angles, and an impressive 210mm of ground clearance, turning the otherwise compact urban runaround into a fairly useful off-road companion.

If you can't wait for the updated model to arrive, you can buy a used Jeep Avenger from around £14,000 through the Auto Express Buy a Car service now. 

What does the new Jeep Avenger look like inside?

Jeep Avenger 85th Anniversary - dash22

Changes inside include new trim across many of the surfaces, with fresh soft-touch materials on the doors and lower dash. However, Jeep has not updated the digital interfaces as expected, although the system does get new software, and high-spec models now include a 360-degree parking camera for the first time. 

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Interior space is unchanged from the outgoing model, so that means a 380-litre boot which comes with a handy reversible floor with a washable surface on the underside. We found the previous generation a little tight in the second row, and with no improvement here, those looking for more space will have to upsize to the considerably larger Compass.

New petrol engine joins powertrain line-up

Under the bonnet, Jeep will offer an even wider range of powertrains, with a new entry-level pure petrol model available exclusively with a manual transmission. 

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine is brand new, and produces 98bhp and 205Nm of torque. Crucially, this engine no longer uses Jeep’s controversial wet-belt timing system and instead replaces it with a more robust timing chain. 

Jeep Avenger 4xe - rear22

The turbocharger is also new and features variable geometry, while the engine itself now runs a more efficient Miller cycle operation and has a higher compression ratio compared with the previous 1.2-litre PureTech. 

No precise emissions or economy information has been released, but Jeep has moved the model onto a biennial service schedule, usefully lowering maintenance costs. 

Beyond this, the Avenger’s three existing powertrains remain available. These are an e-Hybrid model that pairs a three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, the clever 4XE variant that adds a secondary electric motor to the rear axle, and a fully-electric variant. 

The BEV is unchanged, so it combines a 54kWh battery pack with a 153bhp front-mounted e-motor for a range of 248 miles. Charging is capped at 100kW, but this is still just about competitive with other, newer rivals for now. 

Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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