Deal of the Day: Skoda Karoq is a versatile and well-built SUV for £198 per month

Comfortable ride

Spacious interior

£198 per month

The Skoda Karoq is no stranger to winning in our Car of the Year awards, along with several group test successes over the years. It’s easy to see why with a sensible focus on family practicality, premium build quality and strong levels of equipment. This offer we found on leasing.com really stood out at under £200 a month.

The deal amounts to a three-year lease agreement with 35 payments of £198 and an initial payment of £2,089. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles but up that figure to 10,000 and your monthlies only increase to £235.

Skoda really put a lot of thought into the Karoq with its ‘Simply Clever’ features. Things like an umbrella under the front seat, a rubbish bin in the door, a ticket holder on the windscreen and an ice scraper in the fuel filler door are all super helpful.

This model in SE Drive trim also comes with an extensive equipment list. There are two eight-inch screens on the dash with a simple and responsive infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), cruise control, rear parking sensors, LED headlights with an adaptive cornering function, 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control.

The petrol 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder here might seem a bit weedy in a car the size of the Karoq, but it highlights this engine’s flexibility because it’s perfectly suited to the job. It’s got punchy performance when needed and it’s frugal too with a combined figure of 46.8mpg. With sound dampening ‘acoustic glass’ and a solid feel, the Karoq is wonderfully refined. Long journeys are no chore in this mid-sized SUV and it can hold its own when you reach a few corners too.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here for the Skoda Karoq deal or click here for our most recent Deal of the Day...