Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Deal of the Day: Skoda Karoq is a versatile and well-built SUV for £198 per month

This bargain-buy Karoq is one of Skoda best-ever models – making it our Deal of the Day for 18 December

by: Alastair Crooks
18 Dec 2023
Skoda Karoq facelift - front action
  • Comfortable ride
  • Spacious interior
  • £198 per month

The Skoda Karoq is no stranger to winning in our Car of the Year awards, along with several group test successes over the years. It’s easy to see why with a sensible focus on family practicality, premium build quality and strong levels of equipment. This offer we found on leasing.com really stood out at under £200 a month. 

The deal amounts to a three-year lease agreement with 35 payments of £198 and an initial payment of £2,089. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles but up that figure to 10,000 and your monthlies only increase to £235. 

Skoda really put a lot of thought into the Karoq with its ‘Simply Clever’ features. Things like an umbrella under the front seat, a rubbish bin in the door, a ticket holder on the windscreen and an ice scraper in the fuel filler door are all super helpful. 

This model in SE Drive trim also comes with an extensive equipment list. There are two eight-inch screens on the dash with a simple and responsive infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), cruise control, rear parking sensors, LED headlights with an adaptive cornering function, 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control

The petrol 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder here might seem a bit weedy in a car the size of the Karoq, but it highlights this engine’s flexibility because it’s perfectly suited to the job. It’s got punchy performance when needed and it’s frugal too with a combined figure of 46.8mpg. With sound dampening ‘acoustic glass’ and a solid feel, the Karoq is wonderfully refined. Long journeys are no chore in this mid-sized SUV and it can hold its own when you reach a few corners too. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here for the Skoda Karoq deal or click here for our most recent Deal of the Day...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc is a stylish crossover for just £205 a month
Volkswagen T-Roc - front
News

Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc is a stylish crossover for just £205 a month

Volkswagen’s T-Roc is a great all-rounder at this price, making it a prime candidate for our Deal of the Day on 15 December
15 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: used all-electric Fiat 500 is a half-price hero at just £14,995
Fiat 500 Action - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: used all-electric Fiat 500 is a half-price hero at just £14,995

Our Deal of the Day for 14 December is a pre-owned Fiat 500e at under £15k - half its original price when new
14 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a handsome family SUV for £261 per month
Volvo XC40 - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a handsome family SUV for £261 per month

Premium appeal and a refined ride makes the Volvo XC40 our Deal of the Day for 13 December
13 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!
Renault Clio - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!

A tiny monthly price has drawn us to the fabulous new Renault Clio as our Deal of the Day for 12 December. You do need a big deposit, though.
12 Dec 2023

Most Popular

New Ford Kuga ready to pounce with facelift due in 2024
2024 Ford Kuga facelift - front
News

New Ford Kuga ready to pounce with facelift due in 2024

Ford is making us wait for the updated Kuga after already launching the mid-size SUV in the US
14 Dec 2023
New Volkswagen ID.2: Is this the affordable electric VW we’ve been waiting for?
New Volkswagen ID.2 - front
News

New Volkswagen ID.2: Is this the affordable electric VW we’ve been waiting for?

We’ve had a poke around the concept version of the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2
15 Dec 2023
Porsche Macan canned: European sales to stop in 2024
Porsche Macan T - front cornering
News

Porsche Macan canned: European sales to stop in 2024

Cybersecurity regulations mean Porsche will have to stop selling its hugely popular SUV
15 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content