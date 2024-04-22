Skoda Karoq SUV updated with power gains for 2024

Skoda’s mid-range SUV, the Karoq, has just received a new ‘specification update’ - not only adding more equipment to the range, but also tweaking the petrol powertrains for better efficiency and performance.

The trim levels of the Skoda Karoq stay the same with the base SE Drive, mid-range SE L and range-topping SportLine to choose from. £28,380 gets you into the SE Drive, where SE L starts at £30,215 and the SportLine is £35,130 with all variants available to order now.

As standard, the Karoq in SE Drive guise gets the 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver display and wireless smartphone charging. SE L now adds 18-inch silver alloy wheels and SportLine versions get two tablet holders together with ISOFIX points on the front passenger seat.

Like we first saw in the all-electric Skoda Enyaq, the Karoq now comes with the option of further cabin customisation. SE Drive comes with the Loft interior as standard, but SE L buyers can choose between Lounge interior, Suite and Eco Suite. SportLine models get a bespoke interior that includes a seat of sports seats. The range-topping trim can also be had with Lounge SportLine and Suite SportLine cabin decor options - swapping the sportier seating back to standard seats.

The exterior of the Karoq looks largely the same as before and has it has looked since the car’s 2021 mid-life facelift. There is a new rear badge on the boot lid and some new wheel designs, however.

Powertrain options remain the same with four petrol engines and one diesel - although the 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol unit has been updated with the ‘EVO2 generation’ changes that have been rolled out on VW Group cars since 2022. That means a 6bhp increase in power from 108bhp to 114bhp - combined with “improved efficiency” according to Skoda.

More powerful engines come in the form of the 1.5-litre TSI petrol with 148bhp - mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG transmission. The 2.0-litre TDI 148bhp diesel and the 2.0 TSI petrol with 187bhp come only with a seven-speed DSG and four-wheel drive.

