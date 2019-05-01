Best navigation apps 2025

It doesn’t feel too long ago that we had to rely on paper maps and road signs to find our way around when we were driving. Now we have an enormous choice of navigation systems to choose from, guiding us by satellites and even telling us how to avoid traffic jams and hold-ups.

While the sat-nav systems built into most modern cars will do the job reasonably well, they find it difficult to compete with the software that’s loaded on your smartphone. Their connectivity means the maps are instantly updated with traffic information and road closures, and they can call on search engines to help you find destinations. Some will also use data from other users to help spot congestion and other problems, such as potholes and accidents.

The best part of all is that most of these navigation apps won’t cost you a penny to use. Which of these seven apps would we direct you towards?

How we tested

We chose the most popular navigation apps on the Apple App Store and downloaded them onto a trio of iPhones ranging from a 12 to a 14. We tasked them with finding directions to a small business using just its name, and then a residential address using a postcode.