All-Electric Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology on sale in the UK from £180,680

The all-electric Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology has been priced in the UK from £180,680, making it nearly £45,000 more than the entry-level G 450d diesel, and within just a couple thousand of the high performance Mercedes-AMG G 63.

To kick off the electric G Wagen’s UK sales, Mercedes will only offer a single, highly specified Edition One model. It will be available in just four exterior colour options, and come with standard equipment including black 20-inch wheels, blue brake calipers, carbon fibre interior trim with blue highlights, and blue stitching across the Nappa leather seats and AMG-Line steering wheel.

This builds on the G’s standard equipment which includes everything from Merc’s MBUX dual-screen infotainment system, Multibeam LED headlights, a Burmester sound system, a 360-degree parking camera, plus heated seats, steering wheel and armrests.

If you were hoping to dip into the Mercedes G-Class’s full box of personalisation options as found on the petrol models, you’ll have to hold fire for now, but the electric G still offers plenty of distinctive styling elements such as the tailgate-mounted cable holder, which sits in place of the traditional spare wheel.

Under the familiar skin sits Merc’s first quad-motor electric powertrain that’s capable of producing up to 578bhp and a colossal 1,164Nm of torque. So despite hitting the scales at over 3 tonnes, the G580 will still hit 62mph in 4.7 seconds.

The G 580’s 116kWh battery is also one of the largest that Mercedes currently makes, but due to the high weight figure and aerodynamic compromises of its cold war-era design, range is rated at around 285 miles.

Available to order now, the all-electric G Class has been one of the most anticipated new models from the brand – a factor we suspect will make it just as highly sought after as its petrol and diesel siblings.

