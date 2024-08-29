Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
All-Electric Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology on sale in the UK from £180,680

A comprehensive range-wide update includes the long-awaited Electric G and it costs only a touch less than a G 63

by: Jordan Katsianis
29 Aug 2024
The all-electric Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology has been priced in the UK from £180,680, making it nearly £45,000 more than the entry-level G 450d diesel, and within just a couple thousand of the high performance Mercedes-AMG G 63.

To kick off the electric G Wagen’s UK sales, Mercedes will only offer a single, highly specified Edition One model. It will be available in just four exterior colour options, and come with standard equipment including black 20-inch wheels, blue brake calipers, carbon fibre interior trim with blue highlights, and blue stitching across the Nappa leather seats and AMG-Line steering wheel. 

This builds on the G’s standard equipment which includes everything from Merc’s MBUX dual-screen infotainment system, Multibeam LED headlights, a Burmester sound system, a 360-degree parking camera, plus heated seats, steering wheel and armrests. 

If you were hoping to dip into the Mercedes G-Class’s full box of personalisation options as found on the petrol models, you’ll have to hold fire for now, but the electric G still offers plenty of distinctive styling elements such as the tailgate-mounted cable holder, which sits in place of the traditional spare wheel.

Under the familiar skin sits Merc’s first quad-motor electric powertrain that’s capable of producing up to 578bhp and a colossal 1,164Nm of torque. So despite hitting the scales at over 3 tonnes, the G580 will still hit 62mph in 4.7 seconds. 

The G 580’s 116kWh battery is also one of the largest that Mercedes currently makes, but due to the high weight figure and aerodynamic compromises of its cold war-era design, range is rated at around 285 miles. 

Available to order now, the all-electric G Class has been one of the most anticipated new models from the brand – a factor we suspect will make it just as highly sought after as its petrol and diesel siblings. 

Ready to hit the mud? These are the best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

