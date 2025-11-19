Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Citroen pays to repair potholes as councils drown in year-long backlogs

Research by Citroen found 1-in-20 UK roads require immediate repair from pothole damage

By:Ellis Hyde
19 Nov 2025
Pothole repair taking place with Citroen in the background

Ever been so fed up with the number of potholes on the road that you’ve thought about fixing them yourself? Well Citroen clearly did, because it funded a week’s worth of pothole repairs in Gateshead after research by the brand showed that councils across the UK are facing up to three-year waits to repair their roads.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Citroen obtained data about the state of the UK roads through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request issued to 424 councils across the country, enquiring about how many reported potholes in their jurisdictions were awaiting repair and found that 1-in-20 roads require immediate repair from pothole damage.

It also asked how long councils estimate it would take them to clear their entire backlog of pothole repairs. Pembrokeshire Council and Clackmannanshire Council both said they’d need a full year to get the job done, while Shropshire Council said it would take three years to clear its current backlog. 

Although based on the data Citroen received, Shropshire doesn’t have the most potholes to deal with. No less than 8,686 have been reported to Shropshire Council, while Derbyshire County Council has at least 13,327 to deal with and Dumfries and Galloway Council has been overrun by 16,819 potholes.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Citroen’s FOI request also enquired how many miles of road in each local council’s jurisdiction were listed as condition green, amber or red, with the most severe requiring an investigation into whether immediate repairs are needed. According to Citroen’s research, there are more than 12,000 miles of red roads in the UK.

After learning all this, Citroen pledged financial support to Gateshead Council in the North East to cover one week of pothole repairs, which allowed 250 square metres of damaged carriageway to be fixed.

Greg Taylor, managing director of Citroen UK, said “Our Freedom of Information request is just the latest research released, which highlights the ongoing problems the UK’s roads are facing. 

“More needs to be done to ensure the UK’s roads don’t deteriorate even further, and councils need more support to ensure they have facilities to provide their local residents with the suitable road infrastructure they require.”

Last year, the Government announced it would be investing an additional £1.6billion into the maintenance of local road infrastructure. However, the latest Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (ALARM) Report indicated it would take approximately 12 years and £16.8billion to finally resolve the backlog of pothole repairs across the UK.

If you’re looking for a particularly comfy car to deal with the UK’s many, many potholes, the new Citroen C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross are now available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and feature the French brand’s signature ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension and seats as standard. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks

Over 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
13 Nov 2025
Used Citroen 2CV (1948-1990) buyer’s guide: bonkers, but guaranteed to make you smile
Used Citroen 2CV - front

Used Citroen 2CV (1948-1990) buyer’s guide: bonkers, but guaranteed to make you smile

A full used buyer's guide on the iconic Citroen 2CV that was in production between 1948 and 1990
Used car tests
3 Nov 2025
9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm
Coolest SUVs coming soon - September 2025 header image

9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm

Thought SUVs couldn't be cool? Here are some forthcoming contenders that should have the grunt – and the looks
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
22 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross cornering

Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026

Five years after quitting the UK market, Japanese giant Mitsubishi Motors will be returning, thanks to IM Ltd
News
17 Nov 2025
New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range
Renault Trafic - front

New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range

The production version of the new mid-sized Renault Trafic van has been revealed and it will hit showrooms later in 2026
News
18 Nov 2025
Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner
Opinion - owners

Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner

Auto Express’ senior content editor explains why some good old-fashioned detective work can help you find the very best second-hand buy
Opinion
16 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content