Citroen pays to repair potholes as councils drown in year-long backlogs

Ever been so fed up with the number of potholes on the road that you’ve thought about fixing them yourself? Well Citroen clearly did, because it funded a week’s worth of pothole repairs in Gateshead after research by the brand showed that councils across the UK are facing up to three-year waits to repair their roads.

Citroen obtained data about the state of the UK roads through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request issued to 424 councils across the country, enquiring about how many reported potholes in their jurisdictions were awaiting repair and found that 1-in-20 roads require immediate repair from pothole damage.

It also asked how long councils estimate it would take them to clear their entire backlog of pothole repairs. Pembrokeshire Council and Clackmannanshire Council both said they’d need a full year to get the job done, while Shropshire Council said it would take three years to clear its current backlog.

Although based on the data Citroen received, Shropshire doesn’t have the most potholes to deal with. No less than 8,686 have been reported to Shropshire Council, while Derbyshire County Council has at least 13,327 to deal with and Dumfries and Galloway Council has been overrun by 16,819 potholes.