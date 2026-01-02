Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

A cheap new Citroen EV is on the cards, but the EU must stop dithering

A small, low-cost EV sounds like a modern day take on the iconic 2CV. But it may not be the only approach

By:Phil McNamara
2 Jan 2026
Citroen Oli Concept - front

A sub-£15,000, European-built electric car is tailor-made for Citroën, says the brand’s design chief who vows to be at the forefront of this new vehicle type.

In mid-December the European Union fired the starting gun on a new ‘subcategory’ of electric cars under 4.2-metres-long, and Citroën’s head of design Pierre Leclercq says his company is “ready to shoot” with a proposal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“This is obviously [something] we’re working on,” the design chief told Auto Express during a long conversation at a Buckinghamshire venue. “If we talk about a car that is smaller and more essential, [that] means you can bring mobility to people for a much more accessible price, and that would be an exciting project to put on the street.”

The experienced Belgian designer – who kicked off Citroën’s eye-catching design language with the Oli concept – confirmed that Citroën’s owner Stellantis has a project team working with the European Commission on the ‘M1E’ subcategory. And his designers have proposals on the drawing board; as part of their current advanced design work they’re conceptualising vehicles out to 2032.

A new EV could slot into the range above the Citroen Ami quadricycle but below the e-C3, which measures 4015mm-long and costs £19,995 before its £1,500 electric car rebate. That’s the space formerly occupied by the C1 hatchback, Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon told Auto Express a few days later in Paris. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“This is part of our DNA, and you don't have to go back so far in history. The C1 was quite a successful car. It was less than 3-metres 40, so quite compact and up to five seats,” he said. The C1’s natural habitat was around town though it had sufficient power for motorway runs: “we believe that [it’s] important to find [this] again, this logic at a [low] price point,” said Chardon.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Citroën is the Stellantis group’s value brand – the car world’s Aldi or Ikea, muses Leclercq – which makes it a front-runner to deliver an M1E-car. “If [any] brand is legitimate on such a project, then we're going to look at Citroen. That's quite obvious. Let’s see what discussions go forward,” said Leclercq.

The C3’s compelling value stems from its Citroën-engineered ‘Smart Car’ vehicle platform, shared with the Fiat Grande Panda, Vauxhall Frontera and emerging market Citroëns to boost economies of scale. Could this low-cost architecture shrink to fit the baby EV?

“That's a good question,” said Leclercq. “In the advanced phase, we’re trying different things to find solutions.” Differences between the C3 and its seven-seat C3 Aircross sibling include a wider front track, bigger wheel sizes and a longer wheelbase, which shows Smart Car’s inherent flexibility. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

But he warned: “If you want to change one millimetre in the A-pillar you get into millions of euros of testing right away. So we try to be clever in changing height, the complete silhouette, the length, the width but keep a couple of hard points that work for all [cars].”

However the EU’s new M1E classification is still unclear, and it may be that taking expensive radar and camera equipment out of existing cars – such as the e-C3 – is a quicker and more cost effective way to realise an affordable EV than starting from scratch.

Stagnant new car registrations and car makers pushing back against safety and environmental standards that have hiked the price of new models have forced the European Commission’s change of heart. “We went too far in terms of [expensive] driver assistance features,” said Leclercq. 

The new subcategory’s detail is still being hammered out, keeping car makers in limbo for now. That suggests any all-new budget EVs won’t emerge until late in the decade. Nonetheless Leclercq is determined to be at the forefront of the trend. “Some companies can be quicker than others. We don't want to be late,” he vowed. 

There are plenty of great Citroen deals available right now through the Auto Express Buy a Car service...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
19 Dec 2025
New Citroen MPV 2.0 will be the antidote to SUVs
Citroen ELO concept - front static

New Citroen MPV 2.0 will be the antidote to SUVs

Square and practical could be making a return as the lure of SUVs begins to wane
News
11 Dec 2025
Return of the Picasso! Radical Citroen ELO concept hints at next-gen MPV
Citroen ELO concept - front

Return of the Picasso! Radical Citroen ELO concept hints at next-gen MPV

Could the Citroen Picasso be making a comeback? The French brand's new ELO concept previews a future MPV
News
9 Dec 2025
Citroen pays to repair potholes as councils drown in year-long backlogs
Pothole repair taking place with Citroen in the background

Citroen pays to repair potholes as councils drown in year-long backlogs

Research by Citroen found 1-in-20 UK roads require immediate repair from pothole damage
News
19 Nov 2025

Most Popular

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on
Auto Express team members standing with their own cars

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on

The Auto Express content team is fortunate enough to drive many cars on a regular basis. But that knowledge sometimes translates into unusual private …
Features
29 Dec 2025
Alpine might have finally delivered a premium French car that Brits will take seriously
Alpine A390 flag

Alpine might have finally delivered a premium French car that Brits will take seriously

Steve Walker thinks sports car brand Alpine could well solve the long-standing French premium car problem…  but by the back door
Opinion
1 Jan 2026
Tesla has lost its edge, but rival car brands could be made to fear it once again
Tesla comeback - opinion, header image

Tesla has lost its edge, but rival car brands could be made to fear it once again

News reporter Ellis Hyde believes Tesla is no longer a force to be reckoned with, but could be again
Opinion
30 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content