A cheap new Citroen EV is on the cards, but the EU must stop dithering

A sub-£15,000, European-built electric car is tailor-made for Citroën, says the brand’s design chief who vows to be at the forefront of this new vehicle type.

In mid-December the European Union fired the starting gun on a new ‘subcategory’ of electric cars under 4.2-metres-long, and Citroën’s head of design Pierre Leclercq says his company is “ready to shoot” with a proposal.

“This is obviously [something] we’re working on,” the design chief told Auto Express during a long conversation at a Buckinghamshire venue. “If we talk about a car that is smaller and more essential, [that] means you can bring mobility to people for a much more accessible price, and that would be an exciting project to put on the street.”

The experienced Belgian designer – who kicked off Citroën’s eye-catching design language with the Oli concept – confirmed that Citroën’s owner Stellantis has a project team working with the European Commission on the ‘M1E’ subcategory. And his designers have proposals on the drawing board; as part of their current advanced design work they’re conceptualising vehicles out to 2032.

A new EV could slot into the range above the Citroen Ami quadricycle but below the e-C3, which measures 4015mm-long and costs £19,995 before its £1,500 electric car rebate. That’s the space formerly occupied by the C1 hatchback, Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon told Auto Express a few days later in Paris.