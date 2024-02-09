Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
James Bond’s Range Rover Safari from Octopussy reimagined as an EV by Lunaz

Live out your Octopussy dreams with this drop-top 1983 Range Rover Classic, and perhaps a safari suit, too

by: Alastair Crooks
9 Feb 2024
While we wait on the new all-electric Range Rover to arrive later this year, Silverstone-based firm Lunaz has brought out its own Range Rover EV - based on the convertible ‘Safari’ model. 

It’s the short wheelbase Range Rover model from 1983 and to give it its full name, it’s called Range Rover Safari by Lunaz. James Bond fans will notice it’s the same variant driven by 007 in Octopussy, with the brown paint swapped for Maya Blue and the two inward-facing rear bench seats replaced by a more conventional four-seat layout. Should you wish to create a version closer to the James Bond car, you can option the bench seats back in along with a wood deck floor. 

As is the way with Lunaz’s creations, there’s one key difference to the original. Power comes from a dual-motor electric system with 375bhp - much more than the old combustion engined Range Rover. To help ensure the Safari isn’t overburdened with the extra power, it gets upgraded adjustable dampers and springs, six-piston brake calipers up front with four-piston rears, plus a regenerative braking system. 

Don’t think this EV has lost any of the original’s go-anywhere ability, however. There’s a 500mm wading depth and the approach, breakover and departure angles are unchanged. The structural rigidity of the car has been upped too but Lunaz has kept the original Safari’s exterior bodywork unchanged - there’s just no bull-bar like on the Octopussy car. 

Inside, Lunaz has clearly spent plenty of time (1,000 hours, in fact) in order to make the cabin a focal point. Lunaz says the interior is “unrecognisable from the original” thanks to a new 3D printed centre console which will feature on all upcoming electric Range Rovers from Lunaz. The centre console has an infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a display for the reversing camera, plus there are toggles for climate controls on the Mocca Walnut wood section beneath. All seats are heated and upholstered in waterproof leather. 

David Lorenz, the founder of Lunaz said: “With this Range Rover, we’re doing something different. We’re showing that our incredibly detailed and exacting approach can be applied to more playful icons, so they can be enjoyed for their own sake.”

The hard-top Range Rover Classic from Lunaz can cover around 250 miles on a single charge from its 90kWh battery. Lunaz hasn’t announced range figures for the Safari, but we expect similar numbers for the open-top model. We also expect the Safari to be priced around the half-million pound mark and available only via commission.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

